Donald Trump Jr. was seen attending the prestigious amfAR Palm Beach Gala on March 15, 2025, with his girlfriend, socialite Bettina Anderson.

The event, held in Palm Beach, Florida, saw the couple posing on the red carpet. They enjoyed the evening together after the recent revelation that Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, is dating golf legend Tiger Woods.

Trump Jr. and Anderson, both smiling for the cameras, seemed to be in good spirits. Trump Jr. wore a blue suit paired with a white button-up shirt, while Anderson stunned in a silver sequined minidress.

The couple's appearance at the gala came shortly after news broke about Vanessa's new romance with Woods, confirming that both parties have moved on since their divorce.

Vanessa Trump, 47, has reportedly been quietly dating Tiger Woods, 49, for some time. Sources close to the couple revealed to Page Six that the relationship is not yet "too serious" but is "heading in that direction."

According to those familiar with the relationship, Woods and Vanessa have experience managing public scrutiny, making them a good match. The two also share similar values and enjoy a low-key lifestyle, avoiding unnecessary drama.

The couple's children also contribute to their growing bond. Vanessa's daughter, Kai Trump, attends the same school as Woods' children, Sam and Charlie. Despite keeping the relationship under wraps, sources have confirmed that their close friends are aware of the romance.

Donald Trump Jr. Supports Ex-Wife Vanessa's New Romance with Tiger Woods

While Woods was initially hesitant to start dating Vanessa due to his good relationship with President Trump, their friendship soon blossomed into something more.

Sources say that Woods "friend-zoned" Vanessa at first, focusing only on their kids and keeping things casual. However, feelings developed, and the pair began seeing each other in a more romantic light.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. seems to have fully moved on. Despite his ex-wife's new relationship, a source close to him told People that Trump Jr. is "cool" with the situation and even supports Vanessa's relationship with Woods, Yahoo said.

The photos of him with Anderson at the gala show that Trump Jr. is in a positive place, with no hard feelings towards his ex.

Anderson, who has been dating Trump Jr. since 2024, shared photos from the gala on her Instagram, one of which showed her embracing Trump Jr., complete with a heart drawn around them.

The couple has kept their romance low-key, but their public appearances have shown that they are clearly happy together.

Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. share five children from their previous marriage, but both have continued to move forward in their personal lives.

Trump Jr. recently ended his engagement with Kimberly Guilfoyle after four years. As Vanessa and Tiger Woods navigate their relationship, it appears both former spouses have found new happiness.