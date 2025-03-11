Brian Littrell, a member of the iconic boy band Backstreet Boys, was visibly emotional during his son Baylee's audition on Season 23 of American Idol."

The proud father, 50, couldn't contain his pride as Baylee, a 22-year-old country singer, performed an original song titled "Waiting on Myself to Die." The song speaks about Baylee's experience of not giving up, immediately winning over the judges.

"You're really good. I think you could go very, very far in this competition," judge Carrie Underwood said afterwards.

Fellow judge Luke Bryan later asked if Baylee sings with his father, which led the 22-year-old to invite his dad into the audition room to harmonize on the song's chorus. The judges praised Baylee's performance and gave him three "yeses," culminating in the 22-year-old receiving a golden ticket to Hollywood. This opened the floodgates for Brian.

"I'm gonna cry. I'm crying," the Backstreet Boys member said.

Baylee's journey in the music industry began when he began opening for the Backstreet Boys when he was 8 or 9 years old. He performed a few songs before the group took the stage, and by the time he was 10, Baylee was regularly opening for the Backstreet Boys.

As Baylee grew older, he began expanding his footprint in the industry, debuting on Broadway in the musical "Disaster!" at the age of 13. This earned him a Drama Desk Award nomination. In 2019, he released his debut album, "770-Country," and opened for 42 shows of the Backstreet Boys for their "DNA World Tour."

In 2023, Baylee appeared on the first season of MTV's Family Legacy, which featured interviews with the children of legendary music artists. He appeared alongside Brandy's daughter Sy'rai and *NSYNC Joey Fantone's daughter Briahna. Speaking of the experience, Baylee said it was incredibly emotional, especially when he was shown clips of his father when they were around the same age.