Tragedy struck the extended royal family as 20-year-old Rosie Roche, a distant relative of Princes William and Harry, was found dead at her home in Norton on July 14.

A gun was found close to where Rosie was discovered, but police say there's no sign of foul play.

Roche was the granddaughter of Princess Diana's uncle, making her a member of the extended royal family. Her unexpected death has deeply saddened those close to her.

According to PageSix, local officials confirmed that an investigation is ongoing, but early findings indicate there was "no third-party involvement." Wiltshire and Swindon coroner Grant Davies said the case is being treated as "non-suspicious." A full inquiry has been scheduled for October 25.

Reports say Rosie was getting ready for a trip with friends when the tragedy happened. Her mother and sister found her, and authorities confirmed that no one else was involved.

A family spokesperson told The Sun, "She will be sorely missed."

Rosie was studying English Literature at Durham University and had a bright future ahead of her. Friends and family describe her as bright and full of promise.

Royal Family Plans Private Funeral for Rosie Roche

The Yorkshire Post published her obituary on July 19, calling her the "darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, and granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long."

The family will hold a private funeral for Rosie, and a memorial service will be planned later so friends and others can pay their respects.

Rosie's passing marks another tragedy for the royal family in recent years.

In February 2024, the royal family faced another heartbreaking loss when 45-year-old Thomas Kingston passed away.

Known as Lady Gabriella Kingston's husband and a former partner of Pippa Middleton, US Magazine said.

Like Roche, Kingston was discovered with a gun nearby. Authorities later determined that Thomas Kingston had taken his own life, confirming the cause of death after a thorough investigation.

At the time, Buckingham Palace said, "The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas's death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family."

While Rosie Roche did not live a public royal life, her connection to the family and the suddenness of her death have left many in mourning.