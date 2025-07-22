Model and reality TV star Courtney Stodden has revealed they are now sober and on a journey to healing, sharing that their past relationship with actor Doug Hutchison played a role in their early use of alcohol.

On July 15, Stodden shared an emotional Instagram post saying they had taken their last drink the day before, DailyMail said. "Alcohol, I'm breaking up with you," they wrote. "It's been a toxic relationship for years... It's hurt me more than it's ever helped me—publicly and privately."

Courtney Stodden, now 30, recently posted an update on July 17, marking the early days of their sobriety journey, just three days in.

In the video, Stodden reflected on how their exposure to alcohol began during their teenage years, specifically while married to Doug Hutchison, who was much older at the time.

Stodden recalled that Hutchison drank heavily and was abusive during their marriage, describing a pattern of harmful behavior that deeply affected them. "So I started drinking, and I learned from my groomer how to drink."

They added that alcohol became a way to hide pain: "I used it to cover up things that make me unhappy," they said, but they are now committed to living a healthier life. "I never want to end up out of control. I won't let that happen to me."

Courtney Stodden Details Sobriety Journey After "Toxic Relationship" With Alcohol https://t.co/TQi22bNJ78 — E! News (@enews) July 21, 2025

Courtney Stodden Reflects on Life After Controversial Marriage

E! News reached out to Hutchison's representative for comment, but no response has been received.

Stodden, who uses she/they pronouns and identifies as non-binary, gained media attention as a teen after their controversial marriage. The couple divorced in 2020.

Since then, Stodden has focused on personal growth and rebuilding their life. After a broken engagement to entrepreneur Chris Sheng, they married TV producer Jared Safier in a small Palm Springs ceremony in December 2024. The couple decided to wed while both of their families were in town for Thanksgiving.

In a previous interview with Us Weekly, Stodden recalled that they and their partner felt it was the right moment to take a big step, describing it as a mutual decision made at just the right time.

In their recent posts, Stodden made it clear that getting sober is part of facing long-held trauma head-on. They said they are working through painful memories in therapy and are trying to stay grounded in their recovery.