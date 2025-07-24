Christopher Meloni has been cast as the lead in an upcoming untitled NFL drama series for Hulu, where the veteran actor will play the head coach of a professional American football team.

The 64-year-old star, best known for his role as Detective Elliot Stabler in the "Law & Order" franchise, marks the first major casting announcement for the highly anticipated sports drama.

The series is courtesy of Dan Fogelman, creator of the hit drama "This Is Us" and Hulu's "Paradise." He will write and executive produce the project alongside David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, and Jason T. Reed for Skydance Sports. The show is being produced by 20th Television and Skydance Sports, which is a joint venture between the NFL and Skydance.

William H. Macy is in talks to join the series in an undisclosed role, with the project tentatively titled "17 Sundays." The drama is described as "a sprawling drama set inside the world of the NFL with a generational family component," though specific plot and character details remain largely under wraps.

The series was originally announced in October 2024, and filming is scheduled to begin in the fall. The timing is not expected to conflict with Meloni's commitments to "Law & Order: Organized Crime" if the show is renewed for another season, as the Hulu series will film in the fall while "Organized Crime" films in spring.

Meloni brings personal experience to the role, having served as quarterback for his high school team at St. Stephen's & St. Agnes School in Virginia. The actor recently concluded the fifth season of "Law & Order: Organized Crime," which moved from NBC to Hulu, making this his second project with the streaming platform.

The casting represents a significant departure for Meloni, who has spent much of his recent career in law enforcement roles. After his initial 12-season run on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" alongside Mariska Hargitay, Meloni returned to the franchise in 2021 to lead the spinoff "Organized Crime."

This marks Fogelman's second series for Hulu following "Paradise," demonstrating the streaming service's continued investment in prestige drama content. The NFL setting positions the show to tap into America's passion for professional football while exploring the personal dynamics of those involved in the sport.