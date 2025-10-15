Katy Perry's romance with Justin Trudeau is drawing sharp attention. Insiders say it feels genuine, but it comes with risk.

The Daily Mail published photos showing the pair kissing on Perry's yacht, the Caravelle, off Santa Barbara. Hours later, Perry hinted at the relationship on stage at London's O2 Arena.

"London, England, you're like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school? No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time... but not anymore," she told the crowd.

Trudeau's Image Problem

Trudeau stepped down as Canada's prime minister in January. His disapproval rating reached about 75 percent. Years of ethics scandals and political fights made him a divisive figure.

"Justin has become a polarising character and his popularity has diminished a lot," a source told the Daily Mail. The same insider said Perry is working to rebuild her reputation but her link to Trudeau is overshadowing that effort.

Perry's career has stalled. Ticket sales for her Lifetimes Tour have lagged. London's O2 Arena had unsold seats. At some U.S. venues, attendance dropped to 30 percent capacity. Her April space flight with Blue Origin NS-26 drew backlash for its high cost.

Along with that, she was targeted with bad PR that was related to Dr. Luke.

katy perry and justin trudeau making out omfg orlando bloom is crying for sure pic.twitter.com/wgyXdOkYuu — . (@likeathornrose) October 11, 2025

Personal Lives In the Spotlight

Trudeau parted ways with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2023. They are parents of three children

Sophie posted a message after the yacht photos surfaced. "Sometimes we forget that nothing we love is ever meant to be kept," she wrote, according to Us Weekly.

"Love was never about possession, it was always about presence."

Perry ended her relationship with Orlando Bloom earlier this year. They share one daughter. She was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

The relationship with Trudeau first surfaced in July when they were seen at dinner in Montreal. The weekend yacht images made it public.

During her O2 concert, a fan proposed to her. She responded with a joke. "I wish you'd asked me 48 hours ago."

A separate source told Star magazine described Perry as "giddy" over the new romance with Justin Trudeau.

"It's very new, but it's hard to imagine a more exciting guy to be wooed by, at least in Katy's eyes. She's fascinated by politics, and landing arguably the hottest politician in the world is a feather in her cap," the source told the outlet.

The source said Trudeau has courted Perry with a park stroll, dinner, and drinks in Montreal two days before attending her concert.

"He really has Katy on a pedestal. Their conversations are way more interesting than anything she and Orlando ever talked about. This has all been very exciting for her."