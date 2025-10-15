British content creators Dan Howell and Phil Lester confirmed on October 13 that they have been in a romantic relationship since 2009.

In a 46-minute video titled "Are Dan and Phil in a Relationship?" the pair, who first collaborated on YouTube as friends, answered the question thousands of fans have asked for more than a decade: yes, they are a couple and have been partners for nearly 15 years.​

Howell, 34, opened the video by asking himself and Lester, 38, "Are Dan and Phil in a relationship?" Lester's simple "Yes" was met with Howell's amused "Alright, bye!" before they settled in to share their story. The two explained that they fell "hard and fast" for each other shortly after meeting in Manchester in 2009, back when both were launching their individual channels and frequently appeared together. Though they both came out publicly as gay in June 2019, they never directly addressed their relationship status on camera until now, preferring to keep their romantic life private so as not to overshadow their creative work.​

The duo said they chose privacy partly to protect their personal well-being and partly because of Howell's difficult experiences with homophobia during his youth. Howell recalled that intense fan speculation and online "shipping" had at times triggered anxiety and panic attacks, creating pressure to hide aspects of his identity.

In the video, Dan and Phil made clear they will not pivot their channel into constant couple-focused content. They joked that they would not become "couple vloggers in bed" or flood future videos with romantic scenes. Instead, they plan to continue creating the comedy, gaming, and variety content that built their careers, now with the freedom of authenticity.​

Their reveal also reflects broader shifts in online culture, where LGBTQ+ creators face evolving landscapes of support and hostility. Lester noted that past scrutiny often felt like a return to a "mini closet," in which both felt compelled to edit their language or avoid certain topics. With growing acceptance among their audience, they feel more comfortable sharing their truth. "We can't continue to live in fear," Howell said, calling their announcement a "fresh start" in their relationship with fans.​

The response across social media has been overwhelmingly positive, with many long-time followers expressing excitement and relief. As Dan and Phil begin this new chapter openly, they reaffirm that their partnership extends beyond the screen and fuels the authenticity behind their work. Their story serves as a reminder that maintaining personal privacy can be a choice, but living openly can bring relief not only to creators but also to the communities they inspire.