Kevin Federline warns that Britney Spears' well-being is in jeopardy, according to excerpts from his forthcoming memoir "You Thought You Knew," due October 21.

Federline, who shares sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, with the singer, writes that he fears Spears' life has "raced toward something irreversible" since her conservatorship ended in 2021.

The American dancer claims that their sons sometimes woke up at night to find their mom silently watching them from their bedroom doorway with a knife in hand. "They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep, 'Oh, you're awake?', with a knife in her hand," he recounts. He adds that she would then turn and leave without explanation.​

The DJ and former reality star revisited their turbulent marriage, which lasted from 2004 until their 2007 divorce. He recalls Spears' 2008 involuntary psychiatric hold at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after their custody battle, describing it as "one of the hardest nights" of his life. Federline writes that he felt "ill" about her treatment and that her struggles drove him to seek sole custody for the boys.​

A spokesperson for Spears called Federline's portrayal "sensationalism" and accused him of profiting off the pop star. "With news from Kevin's book emerging, he and others are once again capitalizing on her situation, which is particularly disheartening as it comes after child support has concluded," the representative said. "Her primary focus remains her children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and ensuring their well-being amidst this sensationalism." The statement also noted that Spears has already shared her side of the story in her 2023 memoir "The Woman in Me.​"

Federline takes aim at the "Free Britney" movement, arguing that while it ended a restrictive conservatorship, it may have hindered Spears' access to support. "All those people who invested so much effort into that should now redirect the same energy into the 'Save Britney' movement. This is no longer about liberation; it's about survival," he writes.​

The memoir promises an intimate look at Federline's journey from a struggling young father to a protective parent trying to bridge a gap with his children. He will discuss the book in his only televised interview on Entertainment Tonight after its publication.