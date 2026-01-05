Adam Sandler showed a very sweet moment with his wife, Jacqueline "Jackie" Titone, on the red carpet at the 31st Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday.

The 59, year, old funny man exchanged kisses and hugs with his 51-year-old wife at the Barker Hangar, a massive 35-000, square-foot space, as he made the couple's longstanding love shine through.

Sandler was dressed in a matching black suit and navy shirt and Jackie chose a strapless, blue, patterned midi, dress and black pumps.

The PDA came just a day after Sandler reflected on the path that brought him to both fame and family.

Accepting the Palm Springs Film Festival Chairman's Award, he mused about an alternate life, "I sometimes think about it, [if] I didn't click that year and I did go work for my dad, what my life would be right now."

He added, according to People, "First off, I'm thinking I'd probably still be married to my wife, Jackie. That's destiny. Nothing stops that."

He added humorously, "But we definitely [would] have a different house. Probably, like, 10 less bathrooms and [fewer] statues of me."

Sandler originally met Jackie at a Hollywood party through his friend Rob Schneider, shortly after she appeared in "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo."

Since then, she has acted in 19 of his films, a creative partnership mirrored in their family life with daughters Sadie, 19, and Sunny, 17, both of whom are following in their parents' footsteps in entertainment.

Balancing Family and Career

Looking ahead, Sandler continues to juggle both family and work commitments. He is set to star alongside Sadie in the Netflix ensemble comedy "Roommates," directed by Chandler Levack, and will produce "Don't Say Good Luck," a teen musical featuring Sunny, directed by Julia Hart.

Sandler's dramatic role in Noah Baumbach's "Jay Kelly," where he portrayed Ron Sukenick, George Clooney's onscreen manager, made its Netflix premiere on December 5. Sandler juggles his hectic schedule with humor and a down-to-earth attitude.

At the Critics' Choice Awards, he did not win the Best Supporting Actor category, which went to Jacob Elordi for "Frankenstein."

However, he is still nominated for the same category at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, which will be broadcast next Sunday on CBS/Paramount+. Aside from that, Sandler will be honored with the Maltin Modern Master Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 8.