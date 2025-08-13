Jack Nicholson's 29-year-old grandson, Sean Knight Nicholson — also known as Sean Norfleet — is facing serious legal trouble after being arrested earlier this month for alleged domestic violence.

Booking records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department show that Sean was arrested on August 5 for allegedly causing corporal injury to a spouse or live-in partner, ENews said.

The arrest came after his ex-girlfriend, 28-year-old Elizabeth Lawlor, reported an alleged assault that took place on July 23.

Elizabeth told police she had not seen Sean since last year when she received a text from him claiming he had taken a full bottle of Valium and threatening to kill himself if they didn't meet. Concerned for his safety, she went to his Los Angeles apartment.

According to a police report obtained by People, their conversation quickly turned into an argument over infidelity.

Elizabeth alleged that Sean grabbed her by the neck and head, then threw her into a hard object, causing her to lose consciousness.

She said that when she regained awareness, she realized her tooth was broken. Dazed, she fled and was found by a security guard, who later saw Sean escort her back to his apartment.

Jack Nicholson's Grandson Faces Up to 4 Years in Prison if Convicted

The report also states that Elizabeth claimed Sean is a recovering addict diagnosed with schizophrenia and has a history of mixing prescription medications with illicit substances.

She claimed she grabbed his phone that night, hoping to find proof of drug use, just before the alleged incident happened.

Sean, who produces electronic music under the name Cutter Mattock, was released the same evening on a $50,000 bond.

Sean is set to appear in court on August 26, and a conviction could land him behind bars for as long as four years, DailyMail said.

Sean is the oldest child of Jennifer Nicholson — Jack Nicholson's daughter — and her ex-husband, Mark Norfleet.

He's also the big brother of 26-year-old Duke Norfleet, an actor known for roles in several indie films.

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed they will not be releasing a mugshot of Sean. His most recent public post about Elizabeth was in June 2024.

Sources contacted Jack Nicholson's rep about the arrest, but haven't gotten a response.

Elizabeth began dating Sean in April 2023, but their relationship ended prior to the alleged incident.