New details have emerged surrounding the tragic death of Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) records and video obtained by The Athletic, Kneeland, 24, was driving at extremely high speeds during a police pursuit shortly before his death.

The chase began around 10:33 p.m. on November 5, when a DPS trooper noticed Kneeland traveling at a "high rate of speed" while making "several unsafe lane changes."

Body camera footage later revealed that Kneeland allegedly reached speeds of 160 miles per hour.

One officer expressed disbelief upon learning the suspect was a Cowboys player, saying, "When I heard who it was, I was like 'Nah.'"

After ignoring the officer's sirens and lights, Kneeland's car eventually collided with a truck near Dallas Parkway and Warren Parkway.

The driver of the truck, an unidentified woman, told officers, "He just hit me out of nowhere and then he started running." Fortunately, she was unharmed, People reported.

Officers later discovered an empty holster inside Kneeland's car, raising concerns about a potential firearm.

Marshawn Kneeland's Death Linked to Police Pursuit

Following the crash, Kneeland allegedly fled on foot. DPS used drones and thermal imaging to track his movements.

Around 1:30 a.m. on November 6, authorities confirmed his death from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a portable restroom near an office building.

According to TMZ, a trooper on scene reacted somberly after reading his "goodbye" messages to friends and family: "Oh, that's not good."

The news shocked the Dallas Cowboys community. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that Kneeland's girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, is pregnant with their first child.

"We want to make sure she's taken care of and the baby is taken care of for the rest of their lives," Schottenheimer said during a press conference on November 12.

The organization also announced the creation of the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund to support Mancera and the unborn child.

Mancera posted a heartfelt tribute to Kneeland on Facebook, writing, "My sweet baby, words could never express how broken I feel, you're my everything. I'll love you forever my beautiful angel," accompanied by a white heart emoji.