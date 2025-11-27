New allegations against Andrew Tate say he trapped his ex-girlfriend, Brianna Stern, in Dubai for more than a month by filing a false police report.

Stern, a model who often travels to the city for work, claims Tate used the UAE's strict laws to stop her from leaving the country.

Her lawsuit, updated this week, lays out details of what she calls a "honeypot trap."

According to court documents shared with TMZ, Tate went to Dubai police in June and accused Stern of posting lies about him online. In the UAE, this type of claim can trigger a criminal investigation, and people under investigation are not allowed to leave the country.

Stern says Tate knew she traveled there often and expected she would eventually fly into the trap.

That moment came on September 27, when Stern landed in Dubai for work. She said everything seemed normal until October 12, when she tried to fly home.

Airport officials told her she was under a travel ban and showed her tweets they claimed she wrote about Tate.

Stern insists the posts were fake and says police took her phone and questioned her repeatedly over the next six weeks.

Brianna Stern Claims Online Harassment

Stern says she even went to the US Embassy for help but was told they could not step in. During her time stuck in Dubai, she began receiving frightening messages online — including warnings that "Tate's gonna get you."

She believes the messages came from Tate's supporters and says the harassment made her feel unsafe, especially after reading reports that Tate and his brother, Tristan, had arrived in Dubai.

Her lawsuit notes that she already had a restraining order against Tate in the US, issued in September, TOI reported.

It blocks him from contacting her or coming near her for three years. If Tate was involved in any of the threatening messages, that would violate the order.

The updated lawsuit, filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, now includes claims of false imprisonment and emotional distress. These accusations join an earlier claim of sexual assault from Stern's original filing.

Stern did not share in the court papers how she eventually got out of Dubai, only that she returned to Los Angeles around November 21.