King Charles is presiding over what has become the most expensive monarchy in Europe, according to a detailed financial analysis that underlines increasing public funding, growing private wealth, and expanding structural costs across the royal household.

The new book by author Norman Baker, titled "Royal Mint, National Debt: The Shocking Truth about the Royals' Finances," provides a detailed examination of the significant increase in royal expenses. Baker's research traces back to 1760 when George III traded Crown Estate revenues for a civil list of $1.02 million annually.

Flash forward to today, and that framework has morphed into the sovereign grant, surging from $10 million in 2011 to $167.8 million in 2025.

Baker argues that, even with the additions of historical obligations, annual funding for the monarchy is more than four times higher today than it was in 2011. He estimates King Charles' personal wealth at up to $2.29 billion, while the royal family controls approximately 250,000 acres through estates such as Balmoral, Sandringham, and the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall.

RadarOnline, which reviewed the financial findings in-depth, reported additional perspectives from sources close to the investigation.

A source said, "What shocks people is not just how high the headline figure is, but how relentlessly it has risen. There is deep concern that the monarchy has become structurally more expensive at the very moment it claims to be modernizing."

"The scale of hidden costs contributes to a picture far out of line with other European monarchies. People examining the data say Britain is running an imperial-era model no one else maintains, the source added.

A review by RadarOnline demonstrated that it now costs the public $167.8 million annually to keep the monarchy running in Britain, which is far larger bill than in the Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, or Spain. Baker says these comparisons understate the real gap because the U.K.'s unique tax exemptions and treatment of the Duchies obscure additional expenses.

Anti-monarchy group Republic estimated in 2024 the real cost was more than $635 million once security, palace maintenance, and lost profits were included.

The coronation of Charles, which cost at least $91.4 million; Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, at $205.7 million. Other events in the form of royal weddings, jubilees, and state funerals have cumulatively joined in driving public expenditure upwards.

Why the Sussexes Were Evicted From Frogmore

On a related note, the Mirror reports that King Charles evicted Prince Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage after Harry's "wicked stepmother"–themed criticisms of Queen Camilla in his memoir "Spare" were viewed as the "ultimate act of disrespect."

Palace insiders said it was "the last straw," noting Harry knowingly crossed a red line. Additional reporting claims Charles later used a fake medical excuse to end a tense meeting with Harry, reflecting the ongoing rift.

As the source points out, while other European monarchies have moved to slash costs and boost transparency, Britain retains costly traditions and protections. Without reforms, critics warn the financial gap with its European peers will only continue to widen for the British monarchy.