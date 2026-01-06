Marvel Studios released the third teaser trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday" on Tuesday, confirming the return of several iconic X-Men characters to the big screen.​

The teaser, which runs just over one minute, features Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Professor Charles Xavier and Ian McKellen returning as Magneto. The trailer opens with a glimpse of Xavier's abandoned School for Gifted Youngsters before showing the two legendary mutants reuniting over a game of chess.​

"Death comes for us all. That's all I know for sure. The question isn't, 'Are you prepared to die?' The question is, 'Who will you be when you close your eyes?'" Magneto says in the teaser.​

The trailer also showcases James Marsden as Cyclops, who dramatically removes his visor and unleashes a powerful red optic blast. Large mechanical legs, possibly belonging to Sentinels, can be seen lumbering in the background during this scene, according to Variety.​

The teaser concludes with text promising "The X-Men will return in Avengers: Doomsday" before displaying a countdown to the film's release date.​

This marks the third teaser for the highly anticipated film. Previous trailers spotlighted Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers and Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Marvel reportedly released multiple teasers in theaters ahead of "Avatar: Fire and Ash" before making them available online.​

Beyond the characters shown in the teaser, additional X-Men members are expected to appear in the film, including Kelsey Grammer as Beast, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, and Channing Tatum as Gambit.​

Stewart, McKellen, and Marsden first portrayed these characters together in the 2000 film "X-Men," making this reunion particularly significant for longtime fans, ABC News reported.​

"Avengers: Doomsday," directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, will feature Robert Downey Jr. as the masked villain Doctor Doom. The film will bring together heroes from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, and the original X-Men team.​

The massive superhero crossover also stars Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, among others.​​

"Avengers: Doomsday" is scheduled to release in theaters on December 18, 2026, as per Deseret.​