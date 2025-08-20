Guy Pearce is preparing to take on one of the most powerful figures in modern media.

According to reports, the Oscar-nominated actor is in negotiations to play Rupert Murdoch in "Ink," the upcoming biopic from filmmaker Danny Boyle.

According to JustJared, the project will explore the early days of Murdoch's empire, beginning with his purchase of "The Sun" newspaper in 1969.

The film, financed by Studiocanal, is set to start shooting in October. James Graham, who wrote the original stage play "Ink," has adapted the screenplay.

Boyle, known for acclaimed films such as "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Steve Jobs," will direct and produce alongside Tessa Ross, Michael Ellenberg, Tracey Seaward, and Tonia Davis.

Pearce's potential role comes at a pivotal time in his career. Fresh off critical acclaim for "The Brutalist," the Australian actor was reportedly Boyle's top choice to portray Murdoch.

Insiders say the chance to play one of his country's most controversial and influential figures was too significant to pass up.

Also in talks is British actor Jack O'Connell, who would play Larry Lamb, the editor Murdoch hired to lead "The Sun."

Their collaboration turned the struggling newspaper into a must-read daily, sparking a fierce rivalry with "The Mirror."

Guy Pearce and Jack O’Connell in talks to star in Danny Boyle’s next film.



Set to revolve around the rise of the Rupert Murdoch empire. pic.twitter.com/0rUCGcilef — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 19, 2025

Jack O'Connell Reunites with Boyle for Murdoch Story

This chapter in Murdoch's story is credited with reshaping the British press and laying the foundation for the tabloid culture that dominates media today.

For Boyle, reuniting with O'Connell is an exciting prospect. The two previously worked together on "28 Years Later," where O'Connell's performance caught the director's attention.

Boyle was reportedly so impressed that he expanded O'Connell's role in the upcoming sequel, "28 Years Later: Bone Temple." Now, with "Ink," Boyle sees him as essential to telling the story of Murdoch's rise.

The film promises to be more than a simple biopic. Producers describe it as a "cinematic rollercoaster" about a group of outsiders who reshaped journalism by giving readers what they wanted, regardless of the consequences, Deadline said.

The drama will highlight how Murdoch's decisions at The Sun not only transformed British media but also influenced global journalism for decades to come.

While Murdoch has been portrayed on screen before, including a cameo depiction in the 2019 film "Bombshell," "Ink" marks the first time a major production will focus squarely on his beginnings.