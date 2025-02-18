Guy Pearce has alleged that Kevin Spacey "targeted" him while filming the 1997 crime drama 'L.A. Confidential.' The actor, who recently received his first Oscar nomination for The Brutalist, reflected on his past experiences with Spacey and admitted that their interactions left him feeling unsettled years later.

"I probably was a victim to a degree; I was certainly not a victim by any means to the extent that other people have been to sexual predators," Pearce shared on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast.

Pearce revealed that he initially dismissed Spacey's alleged behavior, convincing himself it wasn't a big deal. "'Ah, that's nothing. Ah, no, that's nothing,'" he recalled thinking at the time. "I did that for five months, and really I was sort of scared of Kevin because he's quite an aggressive man."

Despite feeling uneasy, Pearce acknowledged Spacey's undeniable charisma and talent. "He's extremely charming and brilliant at what he does—really impressive. He holds a room remarkably. But I was young and susceptible, and he targeted me, no question."

At the time of filming, Pearce was 29 and shared the screen with Spacey and Russell Crowe in the adaptation of James Ellroy's novel. Looking back, Pearce admitted to seeking comfort in the presence of fellow actor Simon Baker, explaining that Spacey's attention would shift whenever Baker was around.

"The only days I feel safe are the days when [Simon Baker] is on set because I'm dumped like a hot potato, and [Kevin] focuses on [Simon] because he was 10 times prettier than I am."

Spacey was largely exiled from Hollywood in 2017 following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct as the #MeToo movement gained traction. He was accused of assaulting four men between 2004 and 2013 while working at London's Old Vic Theatre.

Though he faced nine criminal charges, Spacey was acquitted in 2023. He also won a lawsuit against actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused him of sexual abuse.