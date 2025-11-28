Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean says his relationship with wife Rochelle DeAnna McLean is in a much healthier place, almost three years after the couple first announced their separation.

While the pair are not officially back together, AJ says they are closer than they have been in years.

"We're not fully back together, but we are, hands-down, the best we've ever been," he shared while promoting his new solo EP.

He admitted he has "put this woman through the damn wringer," and said he still feels grateful that Rochelle has stayed by his side, US Magazine reported.

AJ, 47, explained that he and Rochelle, 44, are working as a team again as their 14th anniversary approaches.

"We are definitely moving unanimously in the right direction," he said, noting that their daughters Elliott, 12, and Lyric, 8, are happy to see them getting along.

Even so, the girls still tease their parents when they show affection, telling them, "Ew, gross!" AJ joked that he sometimes kisses Rochelle on purpose just to bug them.

AJ McLean and his wife, Rochelle DeAnna McLean, are in a better place nearly three years after announcing their separation. https://t.co/Xm4pB2fOpF — Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 27, 2025

Read more: Ethan Slater Avoids Addressing Ariana Grande Relationship Amid Split Speculation

AJ McLean Plans Dates to Reconnect With Wife Rochelle

Instead of couples therapy, AJ said that spending real time together has helped heal their bond. He has taken the lead in planning outings, from breakfast dates to movies.

The pair even traveled to Las Vegas to see Paul McCartney and later took a trip to New York. AJ admitted that this kind of easy "yes" from Rochelle wasn't always the case in the past.

The two separated in 2023 and later announced they were officially ending their marriage.

Still, AJ says co-parenting has been strong and peaceful. He explained that no matter what happens between them, they both put Elliott and Lyric first and make sure the girls feel safe and loved.

Alongside his relationship journey, AJ recently shared another personal moment — the advice he gave his daughters to use on future boyfriends.

On the "Just Trish" podcast, he revealed that he wants his girls to be confident when they start dating.

According to People, after talking with NSYNC's Joey Fatone, he passed along a message for his oldest to say on her first real date: "Whatever you do to me, my dad's gonna do to you."

AJ joked that the idea was to "put the fear of God in him," even though he knows kids can easily Google him and see he was never actually the tough guy he pretends to be.