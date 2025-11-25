Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, poignantly recounted a "sign" she believes her late husband sent her shortly after his assassination. The 37-year-old discussed the moment during her appearance at "The Megyn Kelly" Show in Glendale, Arizona, on November 22.

RadarOnline reported that during the onstage talk, Kelly asked Erika if she had any signs from the late Turning Point USA co-founder, who was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Erika said, "It's so interesting when we first started dating, this is personal, but I share it only because maybe it'll be a sign for you to know that Charlie's with you in something. When we first started dating, we were walking to dinner one night, and this happened a lot, the lights would start to flicker," per OK! Magazine.

She added: "And he'd look up at the light and be like, 'You know, it's so weird. This happens to me a lot.' And I was like, 'Really?"

Read more: Erika Kirk Addresses Controversy Over Intimate Hug With Vice President JD Vance

Erika said that the flickering lights became symbolic in their relationship, saying, "So our whole dating and whole marriage, anytime we'd be in a room, and a light started to flicker, he would just look at me and wink. It was like our little thing. It's a total frequency thing."

She then proceeded to relate events on the night Charlie was killed. A neutral sentence leads into her relation. Erika added, "And so the night, everything happened, when we were in Utah, I was in a hotel room by myself, in one of the bedroom portion by myself, and the bathroom light was on, and it just was a strobe light all night."

She explained, "A part of me couldn't sleep because it was a strobe light. The other part of me couldn't sleep because of how just my world has just crumbled. And the other part of me couldn't sleep because I was like, 'Baby, I feel you. I know you're here.'"

Daughter Has Been Asking About Charlie Kirk

Erika also shared how her three-year-old daughter has started asking about Charlie. Erika said, "We talk about heaven, I make it really exciting. I tell her daddy had so much fun today."

She says, "Daddy is telling all of his friends to send you gifts and letters. And Daddy is orchestrating from heaven to make sure that you always feel so loved."

According to Radaronline, the alleged suspect in Charlie's murder, Tyler Robinson, was arrested after his family reportedly turned him in on September 12.