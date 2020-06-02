Shoplifting Actress Sparks Outrage Over 'Shoot The Looters' Tweet

Amid the global outrage concerning George Floyd's death, Stephanie Pratt received a wave of backlash from the public after promoting violence against looters.

For more than a week now, streets in the United States have been filled with demonstrators taking a stand and demanding justice over racial oppression and humanitarian issues. Unfortunately, this has also led to looting, as demonstrations turned destructive and violent in several cities across the country.

Major retailers such as Target, Amazon and Apple have announced that they will shut down some of its stores temporarily or adjust store hours in line with the citywide curfews.

Stephanie Pratt Under Fire For "Shoot The Looters" Tweet

With that, former "Hills" star sparked criticisms after posting harsh remarks on social media following mass protests that have caused mayhem.

"Shoot the looters - using this tragedy as their excuse to rob and burn all of our towns down," she tweeted.

Her now-deleted post was also similar to U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial post which was flagged by Twitter for "glorifying violence."

"When the looting starts, the shooting starts," Trump wrote.

Resurfaced Shoplifting Incident

Netizens immediately called out the reality star and lashed out at her for promoting violence.

"I'm disgusted. You're promoting killing people over material objects. YOU. ARE. THE. PROBLEM," one user wrote.

The public even made reference to Pratt's previous case when she was arrested for shoplifting.

"Remember when you got arrested for stealing from Neiman Marcus, you f@#$g racist hypocrite," actress and political activist Sydney Leathers posted.

Another one was tweeted by "Ex on the Beach" and "Bad Girls Club" star Angela Babicz: "Oh, cause I thought the thief who shoplifted more than $1,300 worth of clothing from Neiman Marcus said some...."

"Cougar Town" and "Scrubs" actor Bob Clendenin also posted, "I'm trying to guess from your booking photo what you were stealing. Is attention sold in stores?"

Stephanie Pratt Charged With Theft

In 2006, the then 20-year-old reality star, together with a friend, stole clothes worth $1,300 from Neiman Marcus and was charged with second-degree theft.

The authorities have also found out that Pratt is carrying drugs but was never given any drug-related charges despite telling authorities that they were on prescription drugs at the time.

After paying a $5,000 bail, Pratt was then released and was sentenced to three years of probation.

George Floyd's Inhumane Treatment From Minneapolis Police

Demonstrators began marching on the streets of Minneapolis on May 26 following the death of the 44-year-old unarmed George Floyd. Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him down and kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Floyd was pronounced dead an hour after he was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center in an ambulance.

Following this, 44-year-old Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Celebrities also took a stand on this issue and even marched along with other protesters. Popstar Ariana Grande together with boyfriend Dalton Gomez, Timothée Chalamet, and Halsey have participated in mass demonstrations.

