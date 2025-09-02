Paris Hilton has drawn attention to her finances after securing a $43.75 million loan on her new Beverly Hills estate, more than a month after closing the purchase.

She and her husband, Carter Reum, picked up the sprawling Beverly Park mansion from actor Mark Wahlberg for $63 million, about $5 million under the original price. The estate covers six acres and spans roughly 30,500 square feet. It features a private theater, a five-hole golf course, 20 bathrooms, and a lagoon-style pool with its own grotto and waterslide.

Hilton and Reum, who married in 2021 and share two children, later financed the home with JPMorgan Chase Bank. Their mortgage carries a 5.25 percent interest rate, resulting in payments of roughly $283,000 a month, including property taxes.

Experts Call Move Strategic

While the timing sparked speculation, real estate experts say the delayed mortgage reflects a calculated decision, not financial trouble.

"It's not uncommon for homeowners, whether high net-worth or not, to refinance their homes for liquidity or investment flexibility," said Dr. Lee Davenport, a real estate coach, said via the Daily Mail. She added that the short delay likely came from negotiating terms and planning around taxes and estates. "Paris and her husband likely intended all along to pull out the home value in order to leverage it for another venture."

Doug Perry, a strategic financing adviser, called the deal "delayed financing," a practice that allows wealthy buyers to redirect capital. "Paris might have been cut out of her grandfather's will, but she has still inherited his knack for business," he said, noting that she holds more than 30 percent equity in the home.

In 2019, Barron Hilton gave nearly all of his $4.5 billion estate to the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, with about three percent going to other relatives. Paris and her immediate family were not included. Over the years, she has built her own wealth, estimated around $300 million, with income from DJ work, endorsements, and branded products.

Reputation and Business Moves

The purchase from Wahlberg added another chapter to Hilton's long career in the spotlight. Wahlberg bought the land for $8.25 million in 2009 before building the mansion. He listed it this year before negotiating with Hilton and Reum.

Hilton has been vocal about moving beyond her image as a reality TV star. "I've proven myself as an intelligent businesswoman who's created a huge brand," she told Daily Mail. She said she takes pride in commanding respect in boardrooms: "It feels amazing to have that respect. I feel like an amazing woman."