Raegan Revord, best known for playing Missy Cooper on the CBS hit series "Young Sheldon," has reached a new milestone as a teen author with the release of their debut young adult novel, "Rules for Fake Girlfriends."

The book launched on September 2, 2025, published by Wednesday Books, marking Revord's entry into the literary world after years of acting and writing practice.

"Rules for Fake Girlfriends" is a romantic comedy that follows Avery Blackwell, a college student who changes her plans to attend Columbia University to instead spend her first year at her late mother's alma mater in a seaside town in England.

On the train to her new school, Avery meets a local girl named Charlie. They strike a playful deal to fake a romantic relationship: Charlie wants to make her ex jealous, while Avery gets help solving a scavenger hunt left behind by her artistic mother. Their fake dating adventure leads to unexpected feelings and the discovery of family secrets, as Avery connects more deeply with the mother she had admired but never fully understood.

The novel stands out for its heartfelt portrayal of queer love and identity, embracing popular romance tropes like fake dating but with a fresh, sapphic perspective. Revord has shared that their love for stories like Alice Oseman's "Heartstopper," which portray innocent and authentic queer relationships, inspired them to write this book. They said, "Heartstopper was such an accurate representation of found family friend groups, queer youth, and I think it's so important to have that."

At just 17 years old, Revord balances their acting career and writing ambitions with enthusiasm. They have been passionate about writing from a young age, starting by crafting stories during childhood and even running a newspaper for their "Young Sheldon" cast and crew. In 2022, they launched their own Instagram book club, "Read With Raegan," to connect with other young readers.

Besides their creative work, Revord is involved in community efforts, helping the homeless and advocating for animal rescue. They reside in Los Angeles with their five rescue pets.

Raegan Revord's shift from beloved TV star to published author signals a promising new chapter, bringing representation and fresh storytelling to young adults through "Rules for Fake Girlfriends."