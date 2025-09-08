Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith made a rare public appearance together on Saturday, stepping out for lunch at Nobu in Malibu.

The outing marked the first time the couple has been seen together in 10 months, as they continue to live separately while navigating their complex relationship, Marca said.

The two Hollywood stars, who married in 1997, were photographed leaving the popular celebrity restaurant and getting into a white Lamborghini.

Smith, 56, appeared cheerful, smiling at photographers in a white shirt, khaki shorts, and a baseball cap.

According to PageSix, Pinkett Smith, 53, wore a nude-colored strapless dress with a hood pulled over her head, along with gold sandals and matching accessories.

Their last public sighting was in November 2024 at Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas, where they were seen walking arm-in-arm. Before that, they attended the "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" premiere together in May 2024.

The couple's appearance comes nearly a year after Pinkett Smith revealed they had quietly been separated for seven years.

Will Smith seen with wife Jada for first time in 10 months https://t.co/MnOLPNk9IC — Metro (@MetroUK) September 7, 2025

Will Smith's Oscars Slap Strengthened His Marriage

Speaking to sources in October 2023, she said, "We're still figuring it out. We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."

Despite the separation, Pinkett Smith later told Daily Mail in December 2023 that the 2022 Oscars incident — when Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock — was a turning point in their bond.

"After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will's side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him," she said. "Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn't happened?"

While they remain close, the two have continued to live in separate homes. A source told People in January 2025, "They are living their own lives but haven't completely severed ties." Another insider added that they "are still together" despite their unusual arrangement.

Their marriage, often under public scrutiny, has faced its share of ups and downs.

Yet their recent Malibu outing suggests that their connection remains intact — even if it's not in the traditional form.

Smith and Pinkett Smith share two children, Jaden and Willow.