An old concert photo of Jada Pinkett Smith and singer August Alsina is making waves online after a cheating scandal involving a tech CEO and his HR chief was caught on camera at a Coldplay concert.

As the internet reacted to the viral "kiss cam" footage that captured Astronomer CEO Andy Byron in an apparent embrace with Kristin Cabot, his company's head of HR, social media users began circulating a throwback image of Pinkett Smith and Alsina, noting the stark contrast in reactions to being caught on camera.

The image, originally taken at the Wireless Festival in London on July 5, 2015, shows Pinkett Smith standing calmly in front of a gate, smirking at the photographer. Alsina, who was wearing sunglasses, appeared to look toward the camera as well. At the time, the two were attending the event in support of Pinkett Smith's children, Jaden and Willow. Her husband, actor Will Smith, was not present.

"There was no hiding," one social media user wrote. "Jada looked right at the camera. She didn't flinch." Another commented, "It wasn't a secret—she wasn't hiding lol."

The resurfaced photo comes years after Alsina revealed in a 2020 interview with journalist Angela Yee that he and Pinkett Smith had a romantic relationship, despite her still being legally married. Shortly after, Pinkett Smith addressed the situation on her show "Red Table Talk," describing their relationship as an "entanglement" and clarifying that she and Smith were separated at the time.

Jada confirms she had a relationship with August Alsina on the red table talk with Will Smith pic.twitter.com/gJQSuumymv — 👑 (@VllIRGO) July 10, 2020

Unlike the composed demeanor shown in the 2015 photo, Byron and Cabot's reactions at the July 16 Coldplay concert were less poised. During a kiss cam segment at the show, the two were caught on the stadium's big screen. Bystanders recorded Byron holding Cabot from behind, prompting Cabot to turn her back to the camera and Byron to quickly duck out of view.

Both Byron and Cabot are married to other people. In the aftermath, Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, dropped his last name from her social media before deleting her account. Cabot is reportedly married to Andrew Cabot, a known figure in the rum industry.

Following widespread backlash and a viral storm of memes, Byron resigned from his position at Astronomer on July 19. The company has not publicly commented on the internal investigation.

Meanwhile, fans continue to draw comparisons between the two moments—one a scandalous mishap, the other a calm, camera-ready throwback.

"Jada walked through the fire and owned her truth," one user said. "The Coldplay couple crumbled on camera."