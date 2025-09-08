Jessica Simpson showed up at the 2025 VMAs and it's fair to say she got everyone's attention. People were doing a complete double take because she looked so different.

She was there to present Ricky Martin with the first-ever Latin Icon Award.

Simpson opened for him on tour back in '99. On the red carpet, she told Extra TV that being there and representing herself, not a record label, felt "really empowering."

Jessica Simpson being asked who else was on stage with Madonna besides Britney for their VMA performance and Jessica not really knowing is millions of people who only remember how iconic Britney and Madonna’s kiss was #BritneySpears #VMA pic.twitter.com/IUNpvevo28 — A Britney Nerd 🤓 (@luckySGM) September 8, 2025

While her dress was a whole thing, the real conversation online was all about her face. It just had everyone speculating about what kind of cosmetic work she might have had done.

Sorry, but that does NOT look like Jessica Simpson. https://t.co/z5bvrVU6fy — Michelle 🇨🇦🐼 (@SnoopyPandaGirl) September 8, 2025

"That's Jessica Simpson? Doesn't look like her! She does look great, though. I'm trying to figure out who this looks like," one fan wrote on X.

That is NOT #JessicaSimpson y’all are really going OVERBOARD with the plastic surgery & bbls & duck lips!!!👄 So messed up & not attractive. Really sad! What bad role models for our youth. This is not what we want for our babies! STOP THE MADNESS Bad plastic surgery! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/UTgekwyruj — Ժҽղíտҽ ɾҽղҽҽ (@deniserenee24) September 8, 2025

Others questioned if it was really her, with comments like, "I know that's not Jessica Simpson," and "Is Jessica Simpson in the room with us?"

Jessica Simpson's face is TIGHT pic.twitter.com/hcyCyitxkU — liana ✰ (@alwaysbeenkntry) September 8, 2025

Jessica Simpson looks like she had an allergic reaction to some expired Chicken of the Sea. — the World's Greatest Narcissist (@JAMnit_JAM) September 8, 2025

Personal Struggles and Growth

2025 has been a year of transition for Simpson. Following her split from Eric Johnson after a decade of marriage, she reflected on the changes.

"I choose love because if I chose to be resentful or if I chose to let the pain of it overwhelm me, I would fail," telling Parade, "And so I had to choose love and loving people through their mistakes. If I'm going to love through my mistakes, I have to love others through their mistakes. And that really was probably the biggest lesson of all."

She shares three children with Johnson, daughters Maxwell and Birdie and son Ace – and emphasized staying strong for them. "I needed to get to a place where I can have grace and compassion for the situation – for the sake of my kids – and be strong for myself, for my kids, for my family, even for Eric. I am a leader."

Plastic Surgery and Body Image Journey

Simpson has been open about her cosmetic procedures.

In her memoir "Open Book," she revealed undergoing two tummy tucks, despite warnings from her doctor that she "could die." The second surgery led to a nine-day hospital stay due to infection. "I can tell you that plastic surgery does not cure what's inside," she wrote. "Really, it's about how you feel emotionally, and I was still just as hard on myself once those stitches were out. I still had work to do."

Simpson remains active in music, having released "Nashville Canyon, Part 1" earlier this year and planning to follow up with "Part 2" in September.