The original cast members from the hit MTV reality show "Jersey Shore" took the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the iconic TV series to the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Fans were delighted to see the cast reunite on the red carpet at this year's VMAs, and some of the cast came with their significant others. The Situation attended with his spouse, Lauren Sorrentino, and Pauly D with his girlfriend, Nikki Hall.

The original run of "Jersey Shore" premiered on December 3, 2009, and ended almost exactly three years later on December 20, 2012. The series, created by SallyAnn Salsano, followed eight housemates at a vacation home in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

The show almost instantly became a pop culture phenomenon and brought MTV to the forefront of the burgeoning reality TV market. The show paved the way for the success of other reality series on the channel, like "Catfish" and "Teen Mom." The series also attracted controversy for its portrayal of the state of New Jersey and its numerous Italian-Americans, even attracting criticism from then-Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie.

The series' most iconic cast members, like Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, and Jennifer "JWoww" Farley, were catapulted to stardom. Spin-offs of the original series like "Snooki & JWoww" and "The Pauly D Project" soon followed.

A one-off special featuring a reunion of the whole cast aired on MTV in 2017 before a revival of the series titled "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" premiered in 2018 and has continued on to this day. The cast celebrated the 15th anniversary of the original series at the season 8 premiere of "Family Vacation" in May.

"We watch it. It's funny," said The Situation to E! in the Red Carpet. "We love the show. I don't know about flashbacks one—the one from when I first started—but we watch the new one."