Influencer Isabella Ladera, 26, has spoken out after a private video was leaked without her consent—an act she calls "one of the cruelest betrayals I've lived."

She says the leak happened even though the video was only ever shared between her and one other person, allegedly her former partner. Ladera wrote this in an emotional Instagram post on September 9.

Ladera said she felt deeply hurt because the person who shared the video "lied to me from the start," saw how much she suffered, and "never stepped up to protect me."

According to People, she added that the leak has violated her privacy, brought "immense pain" to her and her family, and attacked her dignity. Isabella also called this leak "a form of violence towards women."

"I am not the first, nor the only one," she said, making clear that she believes many others have suffered similar betrayals.

She emphasized she is not ashamed, stating, "The shame falls on the person who betrayed me. I am here, standing tall, with my head held high. For me. For my family. And for all the women who have been victims of a narcissist."

Beéle’s Lawyers Deny Allegations He Leaked Sex Video of Ex Isabella Ladera: He ‘Is Also a Victim’https://t.co/863enIbdNK — Reex Rco (@ReexRco) September 10, 2025

Ladera's Lawyers Reject Claims of Marketing Stunt

Ladera's legal team, known as "SONUS," pushed back against rumors that she leaked the video as part of a marketing stunt, US Magazine said.

They said she and her attorneys will take "all appropriate legal and criminal actions" so whoever is responsible is found and punished.

Her ex, Colombian singer Beéle, 22, denied leaking the video or helping it spread. His attorneys issued a statement that the video's circulation violates the privacy and dignity of the people involved.

They also said Beéle has "no interest" or need to leak such material, and that they've asked social media platforms and other sites to remove any copies and preserve records so the video's distribution can be traced.

Ladera remains defiant, saying she refuses to let shame take over and that she hopes this will encourage others who have been hurt by similar actions to speak up for themselves.

Both Ladera and Beéle's legal representatives are now involved, and it's expected that an investigation will follow.