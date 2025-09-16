Actress Hannah Einbinder is facing major backlash after using her Emmy Awards acceptance speech to deliver a bold political message.

The 30-year-old "Hacks" star ended her remarks with, "Go Birds, f–k ICE and free Palestine," sparking intense reactions both in the audience and online.

Einbinder, who won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on HBO's "Hacks," shocked many viewers during Sunday's live broadcast.

Although her final words were censored on-air, the uncensored version quickly made its way to social media.

According to NYPost, soon after, critics began speaking out against her remarks. "Any Jewish actress who uses her 15 minutes of fame to show support for the terrorists holding 48 hostages in Gaza has no moral compass," wrote Joel Petlin on X (formerly Twitter). "Hannah Einbinder was a real loser at the Emmys."

Others questioned the timing and tone of her speech. "No clue who Hannah is but way to end whatever was left of your career," another user posted.

"She's a nobody actress that was unheard of and landed in "Hacks"... In 10 years, she will be doing commercials," added a third.

Hollywood’s latest Hamas stooge Hannah Einbender’s anti-Israel rant made her the Emmy’s ‘biggest loser’ https://t.co/EVhkuqTNzf pic.twitter.com/DxqzamprVo — NY Post Opinion (@NYPostOpinion) September 15, 2025

Hannah Einbinder Defends Emmys Speech, Cites Personal Ties to Gaza

Einbinder, dressed in a shimmering Louis Vuitton gown and wearing a red Artists4Ceasefire pin, later defended her comments to reporters, PageSix reported.

She explained that her support for Palestine stems from personal connections and her beliefs as a Jewish woman.

"I thought it was important to talk about Palestine because it's an issue that's very dear to my heart," she said. "I have friends in Gaza working as doctors and teachers, helping pregnant women and kids in refugee camps."

She also stated, "For many reasons, I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the state of Israel... The boycott we support does not target individuals, but institutions that are complicit in the genocide."

While many condemned her message, others praised her for using her platform to stand up for what she believes in. "Powerful words from Hannah Einbinder honoring truth and justice while standing for Palestine," a supporter posted.

Einbinder is no stranger to taking risks on and off-screen. Sunday night marked her fourth Emmy nomination for "Hacks," a show where she plays a young writer navigating the harsh world of comedy.