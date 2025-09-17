Meghan Markle's birthday post for Prince Harry has sparked debate, with some saying it points to the life he led before their relationship.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, marked Harry's 41st birthday with a throwback photo of him in military uniform, taken in 2015 at Goodwood Aerodrome during a Battle of Britain anniversary event.

The image was snapped weeks after Harry left the army and years before he met Meghan. Her caption read: "Oh hi, Birthday Boy," with a fire emoji.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward called the photo an "odd" but deliberate choice. "I think Meghan chose that photo because it was Harry, what she would say, at his hunkiest," Seward told The Sun.

"He looked very, sort of, masculine and young and macho, and I think that's probably how Meghan likes to see him."

'Calculated' Choice of Photo

Seward suggested the selection was intentional rather than casual. "I do think it's a bit strange that she didn't choose one more in line with the time when they met, or maybe even one of them together, but knowing Meghan everything she does is very carefully thought through," she said.

The biographer added that Harry appeared free of "too many cares" in the image, which might explain why Meghan favors it.

"Even this picture of Harry is about Meghan... she's sort of saying, 'aren't I lucky to have this gorgeous man? And he's a prince, and he's the son of a king,'" Seward added.

She also critiqued the playful caption. "'Oh hi, birthday boy' is just very Meghan... very American, it's Californian. Coming from her, it is slightly nauseating," Seward said, describing the post as "cringe-worthy" and "contrived."

Reaction Mixed Among Fans

Critics online called the post immature and accused Meghan of "mocking" Harry by using an old photo.

One user wrote, per The Express, "This real? Omg Meghan hates Harry - using a 10 year old photo with him with hair how insulting."

Others suggested the post was an attempt to present Harry as the man she first admired, not who he is now.

Still, some fans praised the tribute.

"This might be the best pic Duchess Meghan has ever shared with us for Prince Harry," one admirer commented.

Another wrote, "That's how you lock in husband points. Strong birthday play."

The post came days after Harry wrapped a four-day trip to the U.K. and Ukraine, where he carried out Invictus Games work and met with officials about veteran care. During the trip, he defended his memoir, "Spare," saying, "My conscience is clear. It is not about revenge, it is about accountability."