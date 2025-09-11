Prince Harry gave a rare update on King Charles III's health after a private meeting in London, saying his father is doing "great."

"Yes, he's great, thank you," Harry said when asked about the king's health.

The Duke of Sussex shared the short remark at a reception for the Invictus Games on Wednesday, where he also thanked reporters before joining sponsors and government officials at the event.

Harry arrived at the reception immediately after leaving Clarence House, where he met with the king for what sources described as a "private tea."

Prince Harry has arrived at Clarence House.

Seems the meeting with his father, King Charles is ON.

Father and Son Meet for Nearly an Hour

Earlier in the day, Harry was seen coming to Clarence House in a black SUV. It is reported that the duration of the meeting was slightly less than an hour. It was more than their 30-minute chat in February 2024 after Charles made his cancer diagnosis announcement.

The meeting with the monarch was the first time they had seen each other in over a year, following the reports of a rift between Harry, the King, and Prince William.

Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020 and have since then shared the inside story of the family feud through the interviews they have done and Harry's memoir "Spare."

Tensions have been around for years, but insiders say that there is a concerted move to rebuilding the relationship.

"For the first time in a long time, there's a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach," one source told The Mirror.

Harry has spent several days in the United Kingdom for events including the annual WellChild Awards, held on the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Expert Says Harry Appeared More Relaxed Solo

Body language analyst Darren Stanton said Harry's behavior shifts when he attends events without Meghan Markle. "When Harry is with Meghan, he's very conscious about looking after her. He wants to manage things and look out for her," Stanton said, via The Mirror.

The analyst added that Harry seemed more at ease on this trip. "When he's on his own, there is such a massive shift in his internal emotion," Stanton said. He explained that Harry showed no signs of blushing, kept a steady breathing pattern, and used open-hand gestures at the podium – a sign he was speaking "authentically from the heart."

Stanton also noted moments of emotion when Harry spoke about how much has changed since he first became involved with the charity. "Deep down he misses his family," Stanton said, suggesting Harry might see the visit as a chance to reconnect with King Charles III.

Harry has been a WellChild patron for 17 years and has attended the awards 14 times. The charity employs 53 nurses who support children with complex health needs and their families.

"More than ever, WellChild's mission must be our shared priority," Harry told the audience. He urged guests to take action "through support, awareness, or action, to help advance this crucial work."

As part of the event, Harry gave the Inspirational Child 4-6 Years award to Esmée, a little girl who has been through 35 surgeries, such as major ones on her brain, lungs, and intestines.