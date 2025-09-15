Meghan Markle may soon face fresh scrutiny as reports surface that a former close friend is preparing a book about their fallout.

A publishing insider told multiple outlets there is intense interest in a potential tell-all. "Jessica's explosive story is the one publishers want to get their hands on. She could command up to a seven-figure dollar sum depending on what she is prepared to say," the source said.

The two ladies met in Toronto while filming "Suits". Jessica Mulroney brought her into the social life of the city, and over time, their friendship became stronger. Mulroney's kids were even involved in the wedding of Markle and Prince Harry in 2018.

Everything took a different turn in 2020 with the incident when Mulroney was at the center of a media storm following a confrontation with the blogger Sasha Exeter. She conceded her television duties and publicly apologized for the incident, while her then-husband took a step back from his professional life to be there for her. Their public friendship ended soon after.

Meghan has been friends with Jessica Mulroney since she moved to Toronto from LA in 2011. They bonded over a shared love of yoga, fashion and travel. Jessica's twin sons Brian and John were Meghan's page boys and her daughter Ivy was a flower girl. #MeghanMarkleIsLoved pic.twitter.com/0k7HMrElMP — Shannon 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨💞 (@Shannon79053723) September 12, 2021

Fallout and Silence

Mulroney stayed quiet for years, avoiding public comment on Markle or the accusations that followed her. A source now claims she was "let down and hurt by these false accusations swirling around her."

"She was really put through the mud in 2020 and has had an emotional time since then, watching from the sidelines while it all played out in the media," the insider said.

The source added that the book could give Mulroney a chance to "set the record straight" about what happened, including rumors about tensions during Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress fitting ahead of the royal wedding.

At the time of the controversy, Markle was reported to be "absolutely mortified that she's been dragged into this complete mess." A friend said Markle told them Mulroney was "in no way a racist" but that her handling of the situation was "tone deaf and heartbreaking."

Meghan's Next Move

While speculation builds about the book, Markle is facing a new wave of rumors about her future plans.

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler, suggested she could make a political pivot and "go for politics," even hinting at a run for Governor of California.

Burrell revealed that Prince Harry is "twiddling his thumbs" in Montecito, questioning his purpose after leaving royal life. He believes that could cause strain in their marriage.

"As Meghan rises in Netflix firmament into whatever she will do, I think it won't be enough for Meghan, and it won't be enough for Harry," Burrell said. "Her next step is a billionaire because she's got millions so why not step up to a billionaire?"

Markle remained in California while Harry visited the U.K. earlier this month to see King Charles for the first time in 19 months.

Reports say Markle is determined to manage the narrative and does not want Harry to be influenced by Kate Middleton during his trips.

"She's been very clear about what she expects of him while he's over there," a source told Radar Online.