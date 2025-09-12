Prince Harry's four-day return to Britain has drawn public attention and private tension, as questions initially swirl over whether he will meet King Charles III during his visit; in fact, they did.

Royal watchers suggest despite the King meeting his youngest son, he is unlikely to welcome Harry back into the fold, citing long-standing fears that private conversations may end up in a future memoir.

Historian Hugo Vickers, who has written extensively on the monarchy, said the Royal Family "doesn't trust" the Duke of Sussex after personal details were made public in his book "Spare."

He added that the publication "caused a lot of harm" within the family, leaving relatives wary of any reunion being used for further disclosures.

Harry arrived in London on the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death, making a private visit to her gravesite in Windsor.

At the same time, Prince William and Princess Kate hosted an event nearby honoring the late monarch.

Harry also made lighthearted remarks the same week about sibling dynamics. Speaking at a charity event, the Duke joked to a young award winner that siblings "sometimes make it more challenging" when asked about his own brother.

#PrinceHarry on has arrived Clarence House to see his father #KingCharles as reported by BBC News.

About time too. I just knew this would happen from #PrinceHarry’s confident hyper activities and Police Security. Who knows, he might be willing to offer the Sussexes Half in, half… pic.twitter.com/qcOnWUsdyl — Teena Valerie Mordi (@Valteena) September 10, 2025

Growing Divide Within the Royal Family

According to The Sun, Vickers believes reconciliation with both his brother and father hinges not on their actions but on Harry's.

"He is the one who has to apologies. He is the one who has to give assurances," Vickers said, arguing that Harry must first acknowledge the strain he has caused before genuine progress can be made.

In his memoir, Harry recalled how King Charles once pleaded, "Don't make my last years miserable."

Vickers warned that if the King's health were to decline further, Harry could find himself burdened by regret if no resolution is reached.

Meanwhile, the speculation hasn't been welcomed by everyone.

A source speaking to the Daily Mail's Richard Eden expressed concern that the King risks "appeasing Harry after his appalling behavior towards the Royal Family."

Courtiers stressed that Harry's habit of sharing private details, whether through memoirs or off-the-record briefings later leaked, remains the biggest obstacle to rebuilding family trust.

For Prince William, the issue extends beyond forgiveness. Radar Online reported William was kept out of the loop regarding Charles and Harry's quiet meeting at Clarence House, which lasted nearly an hour.

According to a source, "If William had been consulted, he would have tried to block it," underscoring the depth of his frustration with his brother's actions.

Harry, on the other hand, seemed upbeat throughout the trip. He attended the WellChild Awards, visited Nottingham's Community Recording Studio, and donated a reported £1.1 million to BBC Children in Need.

He was at ease in his former position at a veterans' event where he was seen engaging with supporters and taking selfies.

A statement from his spokesperson said Harry "loved being back in the UK, catching up with old friends and supporting causes that mean so much to him."

Still, observers argue that his charity appearances and warm public reception do not address the rift at the heart of the monarchy.

According to Vickers, Harry was once seen as "a very hardworking and successful member of the family," but today risks being regarded with suspicion.