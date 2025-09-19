Nina Dobrev isn't letting heartbreak slow her down. Days after her split from Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, the "Vampire Diaries" alum was spotted on a luxury yacht off the coast of Italy with Zac Efron and a group of celebrity friends, fueling new romance rumors.

Photos showed Dobrev, 36, enjoying the sunshine alongside Efron, 37, actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry, "Gossip Girl" star Chace Crawford, and model Kelsey Merritt.

The group spent their time snorkeling, jet skiing, paddle boarding, and lounging on deck, TMZ said.

At one point, Efron was seen snapping photos of Dobrev as she splashed in the water, a moment that caught the attention of fans online.

Dobrev turned heads in several outfits during the trip, including a cutout black swimsuit and a floral bikini.

In pictures shared on Instagram by Keleigh Teller, she and Dobrev posed with cocktails in hand and later matched in sundresses for a group photo with the rest of the party.

Nina Dobrev, Chace Crawford, Zac Efron, Miles and Keleigh Teller vacationing on a yacht in Italy. 🛥️ pic.twitter.com/TTmyPCGpdS — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 19, 2025

Efron, sporting platinum blond hair and a toned physique, stood close behind Dobrev in the shot, further fueling speculation about the pair's relationship.

The outing comes shortly after Dobrev and White ended their engagement. According to PageSix, the couple, who began dating in 2020, announced their engagement in October 2024 but recently decided to part ways.

According to insiders, the decision was amicable but came down to different goals.

"Shaun is retired and was very ready for marriage and kids," one source explained. "Nina was on board but also very focused on her career, and that became the strain on their relationship." Another insider told People that the split was a "mutual decision."

Dobrev seemed to confirm the news earlier this month when she appeared at the Toronto International Film Festival without her engagement ring.

White, 39, has since returned to work, recently traveling back to Beijing for a snowboarding event.

Meanwhile, Dobrev has been leaning on friends and family. Just before her yacht getaway, she posted photos celebrating her mother Michaela's birthday, writing "Family" in a selfie with her parents.