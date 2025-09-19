A24 has officially announced that Academy Award nominee Jesse Plemons will star in the title role of their upcoming comedy "Jonty" alongside Tony Award winner Cole Escola.

Plemons, known for his Oscar-nominated performance in "The Power of the Dog," will take on the lead character in the film. His recent work includes starring roles in Yorgos Lanthimos' "Kinds of Kindness," Netflix's "Zero Day" opposite Robert De Niro, and a return to "Black Mirror" in Season 7. The actor is set to appear in "Bugonia" alongside Emma Stone, releasing October 24, and will later portray Plutarch Heavensbee in "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping."

Escola brings their remarkable Broadway success to the project, fresh from their Tony Award-winning performance in "Oh, Mary!" The non-binary performer became the first openly non-binary artist to win a Tony for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

They also wrote "Oh, Mary!" which became a record-breaking Broadway sensation at the Lyceum Theatre, earning multiple awards including two Tony Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and recognition as a 2025 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama.

Two-time Emmy nominee Lorene Scafaria will direct "Jonty" from a screenplay she co-wrote with Emmy-winning "Succession" writer Jesse Armstrong and BAFTA winner Sam Bain. Scafaria earned Emmy nominations for directing "Succession" episodes, including "Too Much Birthday" and "Living+," and previously wrote and directed the critically acclaimed "Hustlers."

Production companies include A24 alongside Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen of Square Peg, as well as Lorne Michaels and Erin David of Broadway Video. Executive producers will include Emily Hildner, Micah Frank, Plemons, Armstrong, and Bain.

The project represents A24's continued commitment to innovative comedy filmmaking, pairing established talent with fresh voices. While plot details remain confidential, the collaboration between Plemons' dramatic range and Escola's comedic brilliance promises an intriguing dynamic for audiences.

The casting announcement follows A24's successful track record with unconventional comedies and marks another high-profile collaboration between the studio and acclaimed filmmakers. With Scafaria's proven ability to blend drama and comedy, Armstrong and Bain's sharp writing credentials, and the dynamic pairing of Plemons and Escola, "Jonty" represents one of the most anticipated comedy projects in A24's upcoming slate.