NBC has announced that "The Paper," Peacock's spin-off of "The Office," will join the network's fall comedy lineup, marking the first time a Peacock original series has received a full secondary broadcast run on its sister network.

The workplace mockumentary will premiere on NBC on Monday, November 10, at 8:30 p.m. ET, following the return of the comedy "St. Denis Medical."

The move represents a significant milestone in NBCUniversal's strategy, bringing streaming content to traditional broadcast television. Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Programming at NBCU Entertainment, explained the decision by referencing the original series' broadcast success.

"The Paper" has performed exceptionally well since its September 4 Peacock debut, becoming the platform's second-highest comedy premiere in history, trailing only behind "Ted." The series earned a Nielsen top ten ranking and received critical acclaim, with an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 87 critic reviews. Peacock renewed the series for a second season before its premiere, demonstrating strong confidence in the show's potential.

The series follows the same documentary crew from "The Office" as they chronicle the struggles of the Toledo Truth-Teller, a historic Midwestern newspaper trying to resurrect itself with volunteer reporters. Domhnall Gleeson stars as Ned Sampson, the new editor-in-chief, alongside Sabrina Impacciatore and Oscar Nuñez, who reprises his role as Oscar Martinez from the original series.

NBCUniversal's internal research revealed only 4% overlap between NBC and Peacock audiences, with Peacock viewers being approximately ten years younger than traditional NBC viewers. This demographic difference supports the network's strategy to expose "The Paper" to a broader audience through broadcast television.

The broadcast version will feature episodes edited to 22 minutes for primetime television, with co-creators Greg Daniels and Michael Koman overseeing the adaptation process. This marks the first full-season broadcast run for a Peacock original, though previous Peacock series like "The Traitors" and "Mr. Throwback" have had special one-time NBC airings.

The decision reflects NBCUniversal's broader content distribution strategy, which also includes bringing "Law & Order: Organized Crime" back to NBC this fall after it became a Peacock original. For NBC, airing streaming originals provides significantly reduced costs compared to producing first-run sitcoms specifically for broadcast television.

"The Paper" will air alongside NBC's robust fall comedy slate, which includes new series "Stumble" and returning favorites "St. Denis Medical" and "Happy's Place." The series has been praised by critics, with Variety noting it "has all the makings of being as witty and iconic as its predecessor," while TV Insider compared its universal appeal to "The Office."