Despite publishers offering her over $1 million for a memoir, Jessica Mulroney is not commenting on her friendship with Meghan Markle that ended in a dispute.

She revealed to The Daily Mail that she was concerned about the Duchess of Sussex's reaction if she shared her side of the story.

People who know her well argue that her silence is possibly a matter of self-preservation as much as loyalty.

"She is probably biding her time," one insider told the outlet, adding that coming after Meghan "could be perceived as being petty and bitter and could potentially alienate her even more."

Mulroney, once one of Meghan's closest friends, has been largely silent since the two cut ties in 2020 following a race-related controversy.

An insider told the outlet, "Meghan still has a lot of eyes and ears in Canada," adding that Mulroney might be waiting before deciding what to do.

Friendship Once at the Center of Meghan's Life

Mulroney and the Duchess of Sussex met in Toronto while the latter was filming "Suits" and quickly became inseparable.

Mulroney helped hide Meghan's early relationship with Prince Harry and was among the first to know about the engagement. Her children even had roles in the royal wedding, with her twin sons carrying Meghan's veil, and her daughter, Ivy, serving as a bridesmaid.

The friendship soured after Mulroney was accused of displaying "white privilege" in an online dispute with influencer Sasha Exeter, according to Page Six.

The criticism from the public came quickly.

She lost her job on television, resigned from a charity she established, and retired from public life. Meanwhile, Meghan is said to have gone out of her way to avoid being associated.

Despite the fallout, Mulroney once told followers on Instagram that Meghan was "family" and "the kindest friend." Months later, she shared the flowers Meghan had sent for her birthday.

Since then, she has posted cryptic notes about losing friends and feeling isolated, suggesting the rupture still affects her.

JESSICA MULRONEY TELL ALL?

Honestly, I don’t see why Jessica Mulroney hasn’t penned a tell-all on Meghan yet, now that is a book I’d actually buy.

Remember, Meghan literally ghosted Jessica over a petty Instagram spat, proving she’s no “royal” with that behaviour!

We know… pic.twitter.com/rCGmSp7d6p — Genevieves (@_Genevieves_) August 2, 2025

Tell-All Temptation and Lingering Tension

Publishing insiders believe Mulroney's story could be a bestseller. One source told the Mirror, "Jessica's explosive story is the one publishers want to get their hands on."

Mulroney has also faced personal struggles, including the reported end of her 16-year marriage to Ben Mulroney. The Canadian stylist, 45, has been seen without her wedding ring and told friends that the split has given her "some clarity."

Meghan has not publicly mentioned Mulroney in years, and there was no reference to her in Harry's memoir "Spare" or in the couple's Netflix series.