Ryan Reynolds didn't let anything — not even a red-carpet moment with wife Blake Lively — stop him from answering a rare phone call from comedy legend Bill Murray.

During a live event at the State Theatre New Jersey on September 25, Reynolds, 48, opened up about the behind-the-scenes chaos of trying to get Murray to appear in the upcoming documentary "John Candy: I Like Me."

The film, which Reynolds produced, honors late Canadian comedian John Candy.

In what Reynolds called a "desperate" attempt to reach Murray, the "Deadpool" star admitted he left about 40 voicemail messages after finally getting the actor's number through a complicated chain of connections, PageSix reported.

"I said, 'Hey Bill, Ryan Reynolds here. I'm making a documentary about John Candy. I just want to pick your brain,'" Reynolds recalled.

The tension peaked when Reynolds received a call from Murray right as he and Lively were walking into a formal event. With his phone buzzing, Reynolds excitedly said, "Bill Murray!"

Lively, 38, quietly reminded him, "We have to go in."

Ryan Reynolds Drops F-Bomb at Wife



Instead of listening, Reynolds admitted — with a laugh — that he blurted out, "F**k you!" to his wife on the spot. The crowd at the event erupted in laughter at the unexpected moment.

"I rarely go to those things in a tux," he added, "and of course, that's when Bill calls back."

Though the initial call didn't lock Murray in, Reynolds pushed harder — leaving dozens more messages and eventually sending a video message from home while juggling his kids.

"I had my son ask Bill directly," Reynolds joked. "I said, 'If you say no to a child like that, I don't know what kind of monster you are.'"

According to DailyMail, it worked. "Two seconds later," Murray called back and asked, "What do you need from me for JC [John Candy]?"

The moment highlights Reynolds' deep dedication to honoring Candy, a Canadian icon whose work inspired much of his own.

The actor shared that even "Deadpool" includes jokes influenced by Candy films — something his wife fully supported.

"She was like, 'The man asked you for one thing — give him that one thing!'" Reynolds said.

The couple, married since 2012, are no strangers to public jokes at each other's expense.

"John Candy: I Like Me" premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 10.