Tom Holland and Zendaya have reportedly hired full-time security at their $4 million West London home after fans began arriving at the gates asking for selfies and autographs.

According to The Sun, the couple are paying about $1,300, for protection. Both 29, the "Spider-Man" stars got engaged earlier this year and have been trying to live quietly.

A source told the outlet that fans "kept rocking up to their place and it started to get a bit much."

They added that while the pair enjoy meeting fans when working, they "are just a young couple trying to have a normal life" outside of their public roles.

Neighbors have reportedly noticed the new measures. One told The Sun that fans kept showing up once filming started on Holland's new "Spider-Man" film.

Now, the person said, "they've got this burly security bloke outside," describing him as friendly but clearly there to deter visitors.

Production Halt After On-Set Injury

The security arrangements come as Holland is recovering from an on-set accident that halted filming of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," the fourth installment in the Marvel franchise.

In another report by The Sun, paramedics were called to Leavesden Studios in Watford last Friday, and Holland was treated at a hospital for what insiders described as a mild concussion.

A production source told the outlet the incident was not as severe as first feared, saying "a line snapped on a pull ring and he got a bump on his bonce."

Filming, which was scheduled to resume in London last week, has been delayed by about two weeks while Holland rests. "No one wants him to rush back to set," the insider said.

The film's budget is estimated at $200 million, with production delays reportedly costing the studio $2.01 million per day, according to the Daily Mail.

Industry experts said that expenses like crew pay, studio rental, and equipment fees continue even when cameras are not rolling, putting pressure on the production schedule.

Despite the pause, the film remains on track for its planned July 2026 release.