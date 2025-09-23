Tom Holland is taking a break from the production of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" after sustaining a mild concussion on the set, prompting a precautionary pause in filming.

The 29-year-old actor was injured during what was described as a routine stunt on September 19 in Glasgow, Scotland. Production was suspended on Friday when Holland was taken for medical evaluation and released shortly thereafter.

The shooting of the movie reportedly came to an immediate halt after the actor was examined at a local medical facility. Although Holland was not formally admitted to the hospital, Sony and Marvel Studios decided to pause work while he recuperates.

Holland experienced a brief loss of balance during the stunt, resulting in a bump to the head and subsequent concussion diagnosis. He was discharged "shortly after receiving medical attention" and is now resting as a precaution ahead of his return to set. The actor is expected to resume filming "in a few days" once cleared by medical staff.

A production insider told The Hollywood Reporter that Sony convened on Monday to adjust the shooting schedule and determined a one-week break would best accommodate Holland's recovery. Despite the week-long pause, studio executives do not anticipate any disruption to the film's planned release date of July 31, 2026. Filming will pick back up as soon as the actor is fully recovered, with crews standing by to resume scenes.

This incident marks another on-set injury for Holland, who is known to perform many of his own stunts. In 2021, he sustained a bruised hip while shooting the live-action "Uncharted." Even so, colleagues praise his professionalism and dedication to safety protocols.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day," directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, began principal photography in August. Alongside Holland, the cast includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, and Michael Mando. The film will follow Holland's Peter Parker as he embarks on a new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Sony and Marvel co-producing.

Representatives for Holland did not provide further comment, but sources confirm he remains in good spirits. Meanwhile, fans and fellow cast members eagerly await his return to the iconic red and blue suit once filming resumes.