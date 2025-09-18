Matthew Lillard has reassured fans that his return to the "Scream" franchise will not damage the beloved horror series.

The actor, who played villain Stu Macher in the original 1996 film, defended the upcoming seventh installment during an appearance at Silver Scream Con in Worcester, Massachusetts, on September 14.

Lillard recalled the moment director Kevin Williamson contacted him about reprising his character. The actor described remembering exactly where he was, what he was wearing, and the time of day when he received the call.

The development comes after significant upheaval in the franchise. "Scream 7" experienced major turmoil in 2023 when Melissa Barrera was fired from the project, prompting Jenna Ortega and original director Christopher Landon to depart. Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original "Scream" films, stepped in to direct the new installment.

Stu Macher's return to the franchise raises questions about how the character will appear, given that he seemingly died in the original film when Sidney Prescott pushed a television onto his head. However, his death was never definitively confirmed on screen, leading to decades of fan theories about his survival. The franchise has previously brought back deceased characters through visions and hallucinations, as seen with Billy Loomis in recent films.

The seventh installment will focus on legacy characters, with Neve Campbell returning as Sidney Prescott alongside Courteney Cox and David Arquette. New cast members include Isabel May as Sidney's daughter and Joel McHale as her husband. Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown will reprise their roles from the previous two films.

Originally, filmmakers planned to keep Lillard's return secret until the movie's release. "They were gonna try and keep it secret until the movie came out. I'm like, 'Okay, we'll try it,'" he explained. However, the news eventually leaked as production began.

Scott Foley, who appeared in "Scream 3," and Mark Consuelos have also joined the cast. The film reunites several veteran actors under Williamson's direction, marking his first time helming a Scream movie after writing the screenplays for multiple installments.

"Scream 7" is scheduled to hit theaters on February 27, 2026. Despite the franchise's recent casting changes and behind-the-scenes drama, Lillard remains confident that the new film will satisfy longtime fans while maintaining the quality that has made the series endure for nearly 30 years.