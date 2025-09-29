Three members of the "Meet the Putmans" family, Bill "Papa" Putman, his wife, Barb "Neenee" Putman, and their daughter-in-law, Megan, were tragically killed on Friday night when a fully loaded semi-truck failed to stop at a rural intersection near Cass City, Michigan, and struck a Jeep carrying eight family members.

The Jeep was carrying five other relatives, Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah, and 11-year-old Gia, who were airlifted to nearby hospitals with serious injuries. On Sunday, the family shared that Noah remains sedated but is showing signs of responsiveness through small movements. Gia underwent a craniotomy to relieve intracranial pressure, and doctors have since reported a significant decrease in her brain pressure, which the family described as "encouraging news."

A family statement released Saturday expressed profound sorrow and gratitude. "We ask for your continued prayers for Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah, and Gia as they recover, and for our whole family as we walk through this tremendous loss," the Putmans said. They added, "Thank you for every prayer, message, and gesture of kindness. Your support means more than words can convey." The statement concluded with a reflection on faith: "Even in the hardest moments, we believe God is guiding every part of this journey."

The sheriff's office confirmed that the semi-truck driver and a passenger sustained minor injuries and were taken to a medical facility. The driver has been arrested and is awaiting formal charges. Investigators are reviewing video from nearby traffic cameras and interviewing witnesses to determine whether speed or other factors contributed to the accident.

The Putmans first appeared on television in 2017, when TLC aired six episodes of "Meet the Putmans," chronicling the lives of a 25-member household living under one roof. In 2021, the family relaunched their story on YouTube under the title "Growing Up Putman," where they shared everyday moments and milestone celebrations with fans.

Cass City, located about 100 miles north of Detroit, is home to the extended Putman clan, which had grown to include 10 adults and 20 children by early 2025. The family's social media channels quickly filled with tributes following news of the crash.

As the Putmans navigate this tragedy, they continue to lean on faith and community support. They have requested that donations in memory of Bill, Barb, and Megan be directed to local charities that aid families affected by traffic accidents in Michigan.