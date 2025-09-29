Taylor Swift helped make Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding weekend one to remember, giving a heartfelt speech during their reception in Santa Barbara, according to People.

Among a limited number of guests invited to say a few words, the Grammy winner was one of them, along with Ed Sheeran, a close friend and collaborator of Blanco's.

Both Gomez's and Blanco's parents gave their blessings to the couple, changing the night into a private celebration with an impressive guest list.

Guests described the reception as lively and emotional.

"At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night," a source told PEOPLE. "They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn't stop smiling."

Mark Ronson DJed as Paris Hilton, SZA, Camila Cabello, and Cara Delevingne came to the couple's rescue and joined them on the dance floor. People reported that the audience received "funny and sentimental" handwritten vows, with many weeping as Gomez made her way to the altar.

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran were the chosen friends to give the speech during the reception of Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/GqN43BrywV — Selena Gomez Analytics | Fan Account (@GomezAnalytics) September 28, 2025

Swift's Arrival and Rehearsal Dinner

According to Page Six, on Friday afternoon, Swift, 35, flew to Santa Barbara on a private jet. She was seen being escorted from the jet under umbrellas. Then, for the wedding, she drove to a secluded rental house in the vicinity of the venue instead of the El Encanto hotel, where, according to the Daily Mail, other guests had reserved rooms.

The evening prior to the wedding, Gomez and Blanco arranged a rehearsal dinner, during which Steve Martin and Martin Short gave their speeches. Attendees referred to the dinner as an "emotional moment."

Security for the weekend was reportedly very tight, as previously reported by The Sun. Guests were taken by shuttle from the hotel to the undisclosed location of the ceremony, and discussions arose about whether to allow phones at the event to ensure that all attention would be directed to the couple.

Mandy Teefey, Gomez's mother, described the moment her daughter walked down the aisle as "a fairy tale come true," and in a touching Instagram post, she not only praised the pair as "the most kick a** couple I know" but also expressed her love for them."

Swift, who has been Gomez's close friend for over 16 years, reportedly spent much of the night by her side. Gomez has said that the two became best friends as teenagers, bonding during their breakups with the Jonas Brothers, Nick and Joe.