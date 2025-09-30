Author J.K. Rowling has responded sharply to Emma Watson's recent comments about their long-standing rift, saying she has no interest in reconciliation after years of disagreement over transgender rights.

Watson, 35, appeared on the "On Purpose" podcast with Jay Shetty earlier this month, where she said she hoped to find "understanding" with Rowling despite their differences.

She emphasized that she still "treasures" her personal experiences with the author during their time working on the "Harry Potter" films, PageSix reported.

"I really don't believe that having had that experience and holding the views I do means I can't treasure the person I had personal experiences with," Watson said in the interview.

However, Rowling, 60, made it clear that she wasn't open to that sentiment. In a lengthy post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Rowling dismissed the actress's remarks and criticized Watson's understanding of the issues.

"Emma has so little experience of real life she's ignorant of how ignorant she is," Rowling wrote. She continued, "She'll never need a homeless shelter. Her 'public bathroom' is single occupancy with a security guard outside the door."

🔥🚨BREAKING JK Rowling fired back at Hollywood actress Emma Watson saying the uber-privileged 35-year-old “Harry Potter” actress is “ignorant of how ignorant she is, I wasn’t a multimillionaire at 14” for attacking her over their opposing trans views. pic.twitter.com/Gw2pTB4jSr — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 29, 2025

Rowling Accepts Watson's Right to Disagree

The tension between the two began in 2020, when Rowling posted a series of comments many viewed as transphobic.

According to Variety, Watson and co-star Daniel Radcliffe publicly opposed Rowling's views at the time, with Watson stating, "Trans people are who they say they are."

In her recent post, Rowling acknowledged that Watson and Radcliffe are free to hold different opinions.

"I'm not owed eternal agreement from any actor who once played a character I created," she wrote.

But she added that both have continued to act as "spokespeople" for the "Harry Potter" world, using their past association to criticize her.

Rowling also revealed that Watson once sent her a note during a time when she was receiving threats. "It contained the single sentence, 'I'm so sorry for what you're going through.' She has my phone number," Rowling said.

Referring to Watson's podcast appearance, Rowling wrote, "Had Emma not decided in her most recent interview to declare that she loves and treasures me... I might never have been this honest."

The feud appears far from over. Rowling previously stated she would "never forgive" Watson and Radcliffe for supporting a movement she believes undermines women's rights.