Emily Blunt delivered a blunt warning after discovering that talent agencies are eyeing an AI-generated performer named Tilly Norwood for future projects.

During a recording of the "Variety Awards Circuit Podcast," Blunt was shown a headline revealing that Norwood, a digital creation from Xicoia, the AI talent studio spun off from Eline Van der Velden's Particle6, was already attracting agency interest.

Blunt's reaction was immediate and unfiltered: "No, are you serious? That's an AI? Good Lord, we're screwed. That is really, really scary. Come on, agencies, don't do that. Please stop. Please stop taking away our human connection."

The actress explained that prior to the podcast, she had never heard of Tilly Norwood. She was shown the report during her interview to gauge her response to the matter, and she admitted that she didn't know how to answer initially, other than to convey her concern about how AI could disrupt the industry. She described the notion of signing a digital actress as "terrifying," underscoring a widespread concern among performers about being replaced by cost-effective virtual talent.

Norwood debuted at the Zurich Summit during the Zurich Film Festival, where Van der Velden announced that studios are quietly developing additional AI actors. Particle6 claims its AI characters can reduce production costs by up to 90% compared to hiring human performers, offering studios hyper-real digital stars that can be inserted into any genre at little to no extra expense.

The AI actress' creators even pitched her as the "next Scarlett Johansson," blending features of familiar celebrities into a single composite performer, which is an idea Blunt found especially alarming. "They want her to be the next Scarlett Johansson, but we have Scarlett Johansson," Blunt countered bluntly.

The controversy surrounding Norwood follows last year's SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, during which one core issue was the protection of performers' likenesses against unauthorized AI replication. Actors argued for safeguards to ensure that their faces, voices, and performances could not be freely copied or used without consent or fair compensation. Blunt's outspoken stance adds to a chorus of industry voices, including Melissa Barrera, Kristen Schaal, and Mara Wilson, who have publicly criticized the rush to embrace AI talent at the expense of human artistry.

Blunt's comments arrive just ahead of the actors' next round of contract negotiations with studios in 2026, where AI regulations are expected to be a focal point. Until then, she hopes agencies will heed her plea and preserve the irreplaceable human connection that defines performance on screen: "Please stop taking away our human connection."