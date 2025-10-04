Arthur Jones, the former Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman who helped the team win Super Bowl XLVII, died Friday morning at age 39.

Syracuse University, where Jones played college football, confirmed the athlete passed away Friday morning, though no cause of death has been disclosed by the team or his family.

The Ravens expressed profound sadness over the sudden loss of their former player. General Manager Eric DeCosta remembered Jones as someone whose "big, bright smile, infectious energy, and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others." DeCosta described Jones as "kind, courteous, and enthusiastic" and noted his love for "family, teammates, and friends."

Jones played a crucial role in the Ravens' championship run during the 2012 season. In Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers, he recorded a sack against quarterback Colin Kaepernick just before the infamous power outage at the Superdome in New Orleans. He also recovered a fumble in the Ravens' 34-31 victory over the 49ers.

The defensive lineman was selected by Baltimore in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons with the team from 2010 to 2013. During his time with the Ravens, he recorded 8.5 of his career-high 10 sacks in a productive two-season stretch from 2012-13. After leaving Baltimore, Jones played three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts from 2014 to 2016 and concluded his NFL career with a brief stint in Washington in 2017.

Born on June 3, 1986, in Rochester, New York, Jones was part of one of sports' most accomplished families. He was the older brother of former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and four-time NFL Pro Bowl defensive end Chandler Jones, who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. The Jones family faced a previous tragedy when Arthur's mother, Camille, died in 2017 from diabetes complications, and his sister Carmen passed away from a brain tumor when she was 17.

Jones attended Syracuse University from 2005 to 2009, where he established himself as one of the program's top defensive linemen. He recorded 38.5 career tackles for loss, a school record for an interior defensive lineman, and earned first-team All-Big East honors in his final two seasons. Syracuse Athletic Director John Wildhack praised Jones as "a tremendous player and even better person" who continued supporting the football program after his playing career ended.

Over his seven-season NFL career, Jones appeared in 64 games with 31 starts, accumulating 173 total tackles, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He was known for his positive attitude and community involvement, receiving the Ravens' "Good Guy" award in 2012 for his cooperation with the media.

Former teammates and the NFL community have expressed shock at Jones' sudden passing. The Ravens emphasized that Jones' spirit was "a gift to everyone he encountered," while Syracuse officials noted his ongoing positive impact on student-athletes even after retirement. Jones is survived by his son, Arthur Jones IV, and his brothers Jon and Chandler.