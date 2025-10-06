Britney Spears has caused concern among her fanbase again after sharing a new video on Instagram, which displays a bruised and bandaged leg and a picture of a fall that she called "horrible."

The 43-year-old singer posted the video on Instagram on Sunday, showing her dancing nude-footed in her house, wearing a pink dress and fingerless gloves. It can also be noticed that her right knee was supported with a wrap, and a dark bruise was visible on both sides of her arms.

Spears wrote on her post that she "fell down the stairs at my friend's house," adding that her leg "snaps out now and then" and she was "not sure if it's broken."

She also reflected on her sons, Sean and Jayden, writing that they had recently returned to Hawaii. "This is the way I express myself and pray through art," she said, adding, "I'm not here for concern or pity. I just want to be a good woman and be better."

The clip quickly spread across social media, where users voiced concern about her well-being. One person wrote, according to The Mirror, "Hope she's getting good care and rest." Others pointed out the bruises on her arms, with one fan commenting, "She needs time and love."

Recent Struggles and Stalled Biopic

According to The Daily Mail, Spears' fall comes amid continued uncertainty surrounding the planned biopic based on her 2023 memoir, "The Woman in Me." The project, first announced last year with producer Marc Platt and director Jon M. Chu, has reportedly stalled. Sources told the outlet there is still no completed script or casting.

"There isn't much movement on the project," one insider said. "There's no script, and casting hasn't even been considered because nobody has hired a casting department." The source added that scheduling meetings with Spears has been "erratic at best."

Chu has also been focused on post-production for "Wicked: Part Two," which is due in theaters this November, and this has added to the delay.

Family sources told the outlet further that those close to Spears remain worried about her mental health and daily routine. "Family and friends are always concerned as they try to navigate her mental health while allowing her to still do her own thing," one source said.

Family Ties and Ongoing Concern

Spears' two sons live in Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline, who was granted primary custody after their 2007 divorce. The singer recently posted about reconnecting with her sons and shared that she had gifted Jayden a new Mercedes.

Still, reports have described her home life as chaotic. Insiders told Page Six her house is "a mess" and that she struggles with basic routines.