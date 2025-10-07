Jaden Smith's first time as the men's creative director at Maison Christian Louboutin has become embroiled in controversy, as his recent campaign images left fans more concerned than amazed.

Atlanta Black Star reported that Smith, officially became a part of the French luxury house on Sept. 17, managing four fashion collections per year.

The partnership is a high point in his career but has raised eyebrows among fans regarding his ever more quirky visual decision-making.

In a public comment regarding the collaboration, Smith was enthusiastic about collaborating with designer Christian Louboutin.

"Merging my vision with Christian's comes quite naturally because we see the world in a very similar way. There's a shared respect for creative freedom, and I think that's why it worksl," said Smith.

He continued, "I want to continue the story, honoring the past while shaping the future through my own perspective. It isn't just a title — it's a creative home."

Smith, who allegedly moved from California to Paris for the gig, according to Independent UK, erased all posts from his Instagram apart from a series of pictures in all-red colors related to his new identity.

One specific picture — him posing shirtless in red pants, fingerless gloves, and a chain with red paint on his face — stirred controversy online.

Social media users also reacted with concern, with one saying, "Wtf is wrong with u bro," and another posting, "He's so lost. His parents failed him." Others were sympathetic, with one user commenting, "Jaden needs his dad and mom, and it shows."

Another Facebook commentator opined, "He didn't have a chance with either of his parents! He looks 'out of it.'.'" But the complaint was not shared by all.

One defended the idea of the campaign, pointing out, "Although I think Jaden is so ridiculous, you're grasping on this one. Louboutin is famous for the red bottoms. It's just symbolism for the designer."

Smith went on to make a full red ensemble — complete with shoulder pads, gloves, and facial makeup painted red — appear in Paris Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2026 Louboutin show.

Christian Louboutin extolled his creative force, stating, "When I first met Jaden, I saw in him a natural fit for the Maison, his world is rich and multidimensional, his style and cultural sensibility are inspiring, and his curiosity and openness are remarkable."

The news outlet pointed out that this is not the first time Smith has defied fashion conventions. He previously walked the runway wearing women's attire for Louis Vuitton in 2016 and started the streetwear brand MSFTSrep.

Even with his mounting popularity, fans are divided on whether his audacious decisions portray artistic expression or concerning actions.