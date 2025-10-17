Apple and NBCUniversal have partnered up to offer U.S. customers a combined Apple TV and Peacock Premium subscription for $14.99 per month, representing more than 30 percent savings compared with subscribing to each service separately.

The bundle, which releases on October 20, lets viewers stream award-winning originals, live sports, blockbuster movies, and hit franchises across both platforms under a single subscription.

Under the new offer, subscribers receive full access to Apple TV's library, including acclaimed series such as "Ted Lasso," "Severance," and "Foundation," alongside Peacock Premium's catalog, which features NBCUniversal originals like "Poker Face," marquee live sports, including NBA games, and blockbuster films.

The partnership also provides an option to upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus (ad-free with offline downloads) paired with Apple TV for $19.99 per month, delivering an even deeper ad-free experience.

Existing subscribers of either Apple TV or Peacock can sign in with their current credentials and immediately join the bundle without setting up new accounts. Apple One Family and Premier plan subscribers are eligible for an additional 35 percent discount on the Peacock Premium Plus tier, marking the first time Apple has offered an external benefit within its all-in-one subscription bundle.​

Matt Strauss, Chairman of NBCUniversal Media Group, described the partnership as "a first-of-its-kind initiative with Apple" that redefines the streaming bundle experience by combining rich sampling with a seamless sign-up process and expanding Peacock's reach to new audiences. Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple TV, Apple Music, Sports, and Beats, added that the bundle "unites the best of entertainment in a simple and seamless experience," bringing Apple TV's beloved shows and movies to more viewers in more places.​

To encourage sampling across services, each app will feature a curated selection of the partner's programming. At launch, Peacock Premium subscribers can watch up to three episodes of Apple TV originals, including "Slow Horses," "The Buccaneers," and "Prehistoric Planet," at no extra cost. Conversely, Apple TV users will gain access to three episodes of popular Peacock series such as "Law & Order," "Twisted Metal," and "Real Housewives of Miami."

The collaboration between Apple and NBCUniversal reflects a broader industry trend of streamers partnering to offer bundled content amid rising subscription prices and increasing competition from platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. By delivering significant savings and cross-service sampling, the Apple TV and Peacock bundle aims to enhance subscriber value and reduce churn as streaming ecosystems continue to evolve.