A social media post from rapper Travis Scott shortly after the Academy Awards 2026 has sparked online debate, with fans wondering if the artist was taking a subtle jab at actor Timothée Chalamet.

On Sunday night, Scott shared an Instagram Stories photo of Michael B. Jordan appearing emotional as he held his Best Actor Oscar.

Jordan won the award for his dual roles in the film directed by Ryan Coogler, DailyMail reported. The moment showed the actor wiping away tears while accepting the golden statue on stage.

Jordan's win meant Chalamet, who had been nominated for his performance in "Marty Supreme," left the ceremony without the top acting prize. Other nominees in the category included Leonardo DiCaprio, Wagner Moura, and Ethan Hawke.

Soon after Scott posted the image, fans on social media began speculating about the rapper's intentions. Some believed the post was meant to celebrate Jordan's win. Others thought it was a subtle dig at Chalamet, who is currently dating Scott's ex, Kylie Jenner.

One user wrote, "Travis Scott is a professional hater. I love it." Another added, "Timothee Chalamet looks miserable and Travis Scott was shading him and is there too." A third fan joked, "Travis Scott posting MBJ is so funny."

Travis Scott Appears to Mock Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar Loss on Instagram Story.👀 pic.twitter.com/2AHhfN4NYq — BlackMedia__ (@BlackMedia___) March 16, 2026

Travis Scott Post Divides Fans Over Intentions

Still, not everyone agreed that the post was meant as shade. Some people argued that Scott was simply cheering for a friend.

According to PageSix, one commenter pushed back at the criticism, writing, "People saying Travis Scott hating on Timothee Chalamet — a Black man who he's friends with won best actor of course he'll post it."

Representatives for Jenner, Chalamet, and Scott did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the speculation.

The situation has drawn extra attention because of the complicated ties between the celebrities. Scott, 34, and Jenner, 28, dated on and off from 2017 until 2022. The former couple shares two children, daughter Stormi, 8, and son Aire, 4.

Jenner later went public with Chalamet in 2023, and the pair have remained together since. Both attended this year's Oscars festivities, including the Vanity Fair after-party, where Scott also appeared — raising the possibility of an awkward encounter.

Fans also noted that this is not the first time Scott has been linked to a possible jab at Chalamet.

On Scott's 2023 album Utopia, the track "Meltdown" includes lyrics referencing "chocolate" and a "Willy Wonka factory." Chalamet famously played the title character in the film Wonka.