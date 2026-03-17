Comedian Bert Kreischer is safe after a frightening accident on the road that left his tour bus completely destroyed by fire during a trip between shows in the Midwest.

Kreischer, 53, shared the shocking news on March 15, posting a photo of the burned-out vehicle on social media.

"We are all safe but my bus is gone – God works in mysterious ways," he wrote, making it clear that no one from his team was hurt.

The incident began late Saturday night after a performance in Fargo, North Dakota. About an hour into the drive toward Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the bus suffered a sudden tire blowout.

According to US Magazine, Kreischer explained that the front right tire "ripped totally off the rim," something even experienced drivers said they had never seen before.

"It was a fluke accident," Kreischer later said, noting that the bus did not hit anything and the driver was not at fault.

The group waited on the roadside for hours before deciding to leave the damaged vehicle behind. Kreischer and his team then split into two other buses to continue their trip, while one driver stayed with the original bus to wait for repairs.

Bert Kreischer says he had a terrifying close call after his tour bus burned completely to the ground on Sunday. He shared a photo of the charred wreckage and said everyone is safe. his show in Cedar Rapids is still moving forward as scheduled.#fypシ゚ #entertainmentindustry pic.twitter.com/2nneL1XUlb — Jill Winter (@JillWinterMusic) March 15, 2026

Bert Kreischer Says Tire Blowout 'Saved Our Lives'

Hours later, the situation took a dangerous turn. The driver who remained with the bus reported hearing a strange sound from the roof. Within seconds, smoke filled the vehicle.

"The fire started within 15 seconds, and the whole front cabin was in flames," Kreischer said, adding that the driver narrowly escaped. The comedian did not hold back when describing how serious the situation could have been.

"Had we slept on that bus, we all would have been trapped in the back and we'd all be dead today," he said. He called the earlier tire blowout a "blessing," explaining that it likely saved lives, Yahoo reported.

Although everyone made it out safely, the fire destroyed nearly everything left on the bus, including clothes and personal items.

In a lighter moment, Kreischer joked about the loss, saying food they had left behind—like meat and cheese—was likely ruined in the blaze.

After the fire, Kreischer and his crew stopped at a sporting goods store to buy replacement clothing. He later shared that what he was wearing at the time became his "current and only outfit."

Despite the loss, Kreischer remained thankful. "Me, the other comedians, my assistant and my trainer are all very lucky," he said. "The Lord works in mysterious ways."