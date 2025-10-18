The white, waterfront home that served as Dawson Leery's childhood residence in the hit series "Dawson's Creek" has been listed for $3.25 million, its first time on the market since the show ended in 2003.

Located at 642 Head Road in Wilmington, North Carolina, the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom house sits on a 1.7-acre parcel along Hewlett's Creek, the very waterway that doubled for "Dawson's Creek" on screen.​

Built in 1880 and maintained by the same family ever since, the property boasts 134 feet of direct waterfrontage framed by ancient live oaks, magnolias, and pines. Its iconic white façade, broad front porch, and familiar dock have become a symbol of coastal living and coming-of-age nostalgia for fans of the series, which ran from 1998 to 2003 and starred James Van Der Beek as Dawson alongside Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams.​

Beyond its television pedigree, the home offers classic Wilmington "Plain" architectural details, including balanced proportions, tall ceilings, and expansive windows designed to capture seaside breezes and natural light. The ground floor features multiple living areas: a large eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room, and a spacious living room that opens through French doors onto a screened-in porch overlooking the creek. Upstairs, all four bedrooms fill with sunlight, their generous proportions enhanced by lofty ceilings.​

In an Instagram announcement, the current owners, known as the Tremaine Twins, whose family has owned the property since the 19th century, reflected on their late mother Margaret's role in hosting cast and crew during filming. "Our home has always remained in the family since it was built in 1880," they wrote, noting that Margaret's love and artistic spirit helped make the house "the true star of the wildly popular show." They added that they hope the next owner will cherish the home as they have.​

The dwelling is listed "as-is" with the Sabourin Homes Team at Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, leaving renovation possibilities open for a buyer willing to blend preservation with modernization. This offering follows an auction earlier this year for the separate property used as Joey Potter's house, which sold for under $30,000 on the condition that the structure be relocated from its original site.​

Although "Dawson's Creek" first aired more than two decades ago, its cultural resonance endures, evident in last month's live cast reunion reading in New York and continued fan interest in the show's North Carolina locations. For buyers seeking a piece of television history and classic coastal charm, this landmark property presents a rare opportunity.